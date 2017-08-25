Sudan’s Bashir to participate in Islamic technology summit in Kazakhstan

August 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir will take part in an Islamic summit to be held in Kazakhstan next September said the foreign affairs ministry on Thursday.
Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana will host a two-day Summit on Science and Technologies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on 10-11- September.
Al-Bashir received an invitation to participate in the first Islamic science and technology meeting extended by Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Following a meeting with the Kazakh presidential envoy who delivered the invitation to the Sudanese president, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hamid Mumtaz told reporters "The President of the Republic accepted the invitation and pledged to participate."
He said the participation in this meeting will provide an opportunity for joint cooperation in the economic and political fields with Kazakhstan, pointing that the central Asian country is promising in the field of agricultural technology.
The Sudanese official added that the summit will also enhance relations between the two countries.
More than 20 Arab and Islamic heads of state will participate in the summit which will discuss scientific and technical issues and strategies for the next 10 years.
The heads of state and governments are expected to confirm the inclusion the strategies endorsed by the conference in their national policies and development plans.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim emancipation as a craft 2017-08-24 04:09:02 By Magdi El Gizouli Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a Sudanese veteran communist politician and feminist, passed away in London on 12 August. She is survived by her son Ahmed with the late al-Shafie Ahmed (...)
National Dialogue: A necessity for post-war South Sudan 2017-08-23 09:15:50 By Ambassador/ Dhano Obongo South Sudan, the newest nation in the world which gained its independence on July 9th 2011, was supported worldwide including Sudan that respected the will of South (...)
The New Sudan’s battling leaders 2017-08-22 23:22:09 By Salah Shuaib Following South Sudan’s recent miserable transformations, a large segment of Sudanese elites is greatly disappointed by how the New Sudan project ended in failure, bringing a (...)
MORE