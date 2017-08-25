Sudan’s Bashir to participate in Islamic technology summit in Kazakhstan



August 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir will take part in an Islamic summit to be held in Kazakhstan next September said the foreign affairs ministry on Thursday.

Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana will host a two-day Summit on Science and Technologies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on 10-11- September.

Al-Bashir received an invitation to participate in the first Islamic science and technology meeting extended by Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Following a meeting with the Kazakh presidential envoy who delivered the invitation to the Sudanese president, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hamid Mumtaz told reporters "The President of the Republic accepted the invitation and pledged to participate."

He said the participation in this meeting will provide an opportunity for joint cooperation in the economic and political fields with Kazakhstan, pointing that the central Asian country is promising in the field of agricultural technology.

The Sudanese official added that the summit will also enhance relations between the two countries.

More than 20 Arab and Islamic heads of state will participate in the summit which will discuss scientific and technical issues and strategies for the next 10 years.

The heads of state and governments are expected to confirm the inclusion the strategies endorsed by the conference in their national policies and development plans.

(ST)