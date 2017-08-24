 
 
 
Thursday 24 August 2017

S. Sudan president orders non-cooperation with regional forces

August 23, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president has ordered the army and security organs not to cooperate with the regional protection forces’ command, saying their actions could undermine the nation’s sovereignty.

JPEG - 30.3 kb
President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

“Whatever they want to do must be subjected to scrutiny. I know you will face challenge. They protest and some people will try to sabotage your work but you must know not all you do gets support from all the people. But what is important is that we must do what know is right for our people”, Kiir told a security meeting on Wednesday.

According to the South Sudanese leader, the United Nations-mandated regional forces were permitted into the country with the understanding that they would play a role in providing escort and securing major supplying roads to and from Juba, especially those which have experienced disruptive armed and banditry activities.

“You have to tell [them] where to go and what to do, not them telling you where they want to go and what to do. That is not what they [regional troops] came here for. They came to complement your work and so it is you whom they want to assist who should tell them where you need to go and what to do there”, stressed Kiir.

The South Sudan leader denied ordering the expulsion of the regional forces from the war-torn nation, but emphasized that their deployment had to be approved by the government and should be complementing the efforts of the government in the young nation.

President Kiir had earlier also warned that the South Sudan’s national unity government would reconsider its decision on the deployment of regional forces mandated by the UN Security Council (UNSC).

“They [regional protection forces] have come and the way they have started is already becoming a matter of concern. They want to deploy at the airport. They also want whatever they bring into the country not to be checked,” the president said Sunday.

In August 2016, the UN Security Council, following a request by the East African regional bloc (IGAD), approved the deployment of a 4,000-strong protection force to secure Juba in the aftermath of renewed clashes that occurred in the South Sudan capital in July.

South Sudan’s Transitional Government of National Unity confirmed its unconditional consent to the deployment of the regional forces in a communiqué to the UN Security Council on November 30, 2016.

It remains unclear what prompted the South Sudan leader to make such warnings, barely a month after the first batch of the regional protection forces arrived in the country.

Despite the August 2015 peace agreement, South Sudan slipped back into conflict due to renewed clashes between rival forces – the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) loyal to President Kiir and the armed opposition backing former First Vice-President Riek Machar.

(ST)

  • 24 August 07:29, by Lenin Bull

    Sudantribune you are really very hostile towards South Sudan. S.Sudan president has not ordered non-cooperation with regional protection force but has rather clearly instructed South Sudan armed forces and security organs on what they should do and what they should not do in relations to Regional Protection Force. You are misleading your readers ya Arab media.

  • 24 August 07:34, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President your instruction to our armed forces and security is praiseworthy. Indeed they are our guests and should not dictate their activities here rather they should respectively ask South Sudanese people and government on where they can help most without compromising our collective security and hard won sovereignty/independence for their own selfish (UN/US)interests.

  • 24 August 07:38, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That is correct.
    I support president decision because
    RPF and UNMISS, are not associated with government policy
    RPF, UNMISS , and rebels are holding one umbrella.

    • 24 August 07:42, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Serveignity country should not be channel under colonial system.

  • 24 August 07:43, by Freedom Advocate

    AHahahahhaa, i can’t stop laughing!
    Hhhm! Kiir’s days are numbered really

  • 24 August 07:48, by Lenin Bull

    Some naive people in South Sudan seem not to understand the current complex or sophiscated stage the world has reached. The US is using the UN for its imperial interests for resources and political control and the US donates money to the UN so that whatever it proposes whether good or not is taken the way it is and implemented by UN.

  • 24 August 07:54, by Lenin Bull

    The UN asks some poor countries in the SOUTH/THIRD WORLD to contribute troops or call them mercenaries to fight for UN interests silently US interests. So the current mercenaries called RPF will do whatever UN/US tells them secretly from New York/US!! Do not be stupid and begin to give them 100% trust that they our fellow Africans from neighboring countries!!.No. They are mercenaries for UN/US!!

  • 24 August 07:59, by Lenin Bull

    The UN/US are not interested in Riek/SPLA-IO cause neither are they here to make and support South Sudan to be a strong country. No. They want to weaken South Sudan so that they go back and argue in New York for it to be given to UN for TRUSTEESHIP. Then the UN will cancel oil contract drilling and pipeline contract with China and give to the US and other western capitalist countries.

  • 24 August 08:03, by Lenin Bull

    This was exactly what US did through the UN mission in the Congo since the 1962 up to day because Congo is the richest country of our African continent. Today Congo is the most insecure and fragmented country where civilians are massacred in thousands daily at the watch of the very UN mission troops that has been there 60 years plus. South Sudan is rich in agriculture, livestock, and oil and US

  • 24 August 08:09, by Lenin Bull

    The US wants and will always plan to control it through UNMISS and now regional troops/countries. This is a very sophiscated strategy which the simpletons and nincompoops will not understand even if Jesus Christ come back to tell them. The current UNMISS and RPF will not leave South Sudan for next 100 years. Ask the Congoeles or make intellectual academic research with UN Mission in the Congo!!

