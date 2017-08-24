Hamas denounces Sudanese minister call for normalization with Israel

August 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) Wednesday has expressed deep regret over statements by Sudan’s Investment Minister Mubarak al-Fadil al-Mahdi in which he called to normalize Sudan’s relations with Israel.

Mubarak al-Fadil (ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images)

In an interview with the Khartoum-based Sudania 24 TV on Sunday, al-Mahdi expressed support for the establishment of ties between his country and Israel and called for normalization of bilateral relations.

In a press release on Wednesday, Hamas expressed deep regret over what it described as “proactive and racist remarks” by al-Mahdi, saying his statements are “against the Palestinian people, Hamas and our valiant resistance”.

In his interview with the Sudania 24 TV, al-Mahdi said the Palestinians bear significant responsibility for what happened to them, adding they “sold their land [to Israelis]”.

Hamas pointed out that al-Mahdi’s statements are not in line with the “values, principles and authenticity of the Sudanese people who love Palestine and support the resistance”.

It called on the Sudanese government, people and political parties to denounce these statements which contradict with Sudan’s “honourable stances towards the Palestinian issue and the legitimate rights of our people”.

It is noteworthy that al-Mahdi, who heads a faction of the National Umma Party, was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment in May as part of the Government of National Consensus (GNC).

Sudan has no diplomatic relations established with Israel and remains hostile to the Jewish state on the grounds that it is occupying Arab lands.

Until recently the Sudanese passport had a stamp on it reading that it is valid for “All Countries Except Israel”.

However, during the deliberations of the National Dialogue Conference last November, the head of the little-known Independent party made a request for normalization with Israel arguing that there was no justification for hostility towards Israel.

He pointed out that this stance took a toll on the country politically and economically.

Also, Sudan’s foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour said his country wouldn’t mind considering the possibility of normalizing ties with Israel, underlining that Sudan doesn’t establish relations with one country at the expense of another.

His statement raised strong reactions within the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and Sudanese Islamists.

In 2013, following an attack on a military factory in Khartoum that Sudan blamed on Israel, Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir vowed his country would never normalize relations with the “Zionist enemy”.

At that time, Sudan had strong ties with Iran and was seen as a key partner in smuggling arms to Hamas.

Since Sudan has had a falling-out with the Shiite state and cut relations with Tehran. The Sunni Muslim African country moved closer to Saudi Arabia and the Arab moderate camp.

(ST)