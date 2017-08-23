British diplomats praise humanitarian and UNAMID efforts in Darfur’s Golo



August 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - During a visit to Central’s Darfur Jebel Marra area, two British diplomats praised the efforts exerted aid groups and the African Union United Nation mission in Darfur (UNAMID) to provide humanitarian assistance to the displaced persons and returnees in Golo town.

Chris Trott, UK special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan and Michael Aron, British Ambassador to Khartoum on Monday 21 August paid a visit to the displaced civilians in Golo town, where they inspected the humanitarian situation there. They also met with Golo commissioner to discuss the humanitarian situation in the area.

Golo host some 70,000 civilians displaced by the armed clashes between the government forces and the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) which is not part of the peace talks and not committed to the unilateral cessation of hostilities declared by the government and other armed groups.

In a statement in Arabic language released on its Facebook page on Tuesday, the British embassy said Aron and Trott hailed the efforts exerted by humanitarian organizations working in Golo to support the IDPs and returnees in the area.

"They praised the remarkable efforts of the International Medical Corps (IMC) which provides health care to the civilians in Gulu, Jebel Marra," added the statement.

The British Special Envoy Chris Trott and Ambassador Michael Aaron further praised UNAMID’s efforts, "stressing the need for UNAMID to maintain stability in the region".

In line with a recent decision of the UN Security Council; the mission reduced its presence by 40 percent and close several sites but at the same time decided the opening of a temporary operating base in the Jebel Marra town of Golo.

A decision on this respect is expected to be adopted in a tripartite meeting including the UN, African Union and the Sudanese government. Different, UN and foreign officials who visited the region expressed their support for the reinforcement of UNAMID presence in this troubled area.

Last Sunday, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced a UK contribution of £4.5 million (US$5.8 million) to provide food assistance to almost 370,000 IDPs in Darfur region for two months.

"The (British) Department for International Development (DFID) contribution will allow WFP to support IDPs through cash-based transfers, which will provide people with vouchers and e-cards so they can buy food and essential supplies of their choice at contracted local traders," said the WFP.

WFP will use the contribution to support 288,000 IDPs in North and West Darfur states and nearly 81,000 IDPs in Otash camp, located in South Darfur state.

“The use of cash and vouchers enables greater choice and dignity for vulnerable Sudanese, stimulates the local economy, and has the greatest positive impact on those receiving our support,” said Acting Head of DFID Sudan Kate Orrick.

The UK Government provided a total of £53.5 million to WFP since 2013 to give vital assistance to hundreds of thousands of people in Sudan.

(ST)