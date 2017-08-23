August 22, 2017 (WAU) - The number of people killed by hunger in Besillia county in South Sudan’s Wau state has hit 27, an official said.
The county commissioner, Francis Ibrahim said the humanitarian situation has worsened especially in Mboro payam where over 100 fled to Wau town last week.
“My people are dying while in my capacity as a county commissioner, I have nothing to help them with despite the fact that the president’s aid arrived in Wau. My county has not received any support from the donation,” he told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.
It was reported, early this month, that hunger had killed 17 people.
About 3,400 sacks of sorghum were recently sent for internally displaced persons sheltering in Wau state and those outside town.
Last week, gunshots were fired at Nazareth Catholic Church after an individual attempted to interrupt food distribution to the internally displaced persons.
(ST)
