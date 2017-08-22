 
 
 
Sudan repatriates four children of ISIS Jihadists in Libya

Four children of Daesh Sudanese fighters killed in Libya repatriated to Khartoum on 22 August 2017 (ST photo)
August 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Tuesday brought home four children whose parents have joined the Jihadist Islamic State (ISIS) in Libya.

Last June, NISS brought home eight children of ISIS fighters in Libya. Also, in February, a four-month-old baby girl whose parents were killed in Libya was repatriated.

The director of the intellectual revisions at the Anti-Terrorism Department at the NISS, Brig. Gen. al-Tigani Ibrahim, told reporters at Khartoum airport upon arrival of the kids they are exerting significant efforts to repatriate the Sudanese who have joined the Islamic group in Libya.

He pointed out that this group was brought home following close coordination among the NISS, Libyan authorities, Libyan Red Crescent Society and the Sudanese community in Libya.

The security official thanked the Libyan Attorney General’s Office and the Misrata County as well as the Sudanese Embassy in Tripoli and the Sudanese community for the efforts exerted in this regard.

The four children, whose fathers were believed to have been killed in the Libyan town of Sirte last year, were handed over to the Sudanese embassy in Tripoli to repatriate them.

Mohamed Abuzaid, the father of three of the children, is the son of the late leader of Jamaat Ansar al Sunnah in Sudan, Abu Zaid Mohamed Hamzah. He was killed along with his wife during an air raid against the ISIS in Sirte late last year.

For his part, the representative of the families, Adel Abdel-Ghani el-Hag, has praised NISS’s efforts to repatriate the children, saying they would provide psychological and social supports for the kids to overcome the trauma they had experienced.

In 2015, the Ministry of Interior in Khartoum announced that about 70 Sudanese had gone to join the ISIS franchises, both in Libya and Syria.

However, experts on Islamic groups put the total number of the Sudanese fighters within ISIS at 150 Jihadists, saying that 56 of them had travelled to join the extremist organisation from countries other than Sudan.

They say that 35 of them have been killed in Iraq and Syria while 20 others have died in Libya.

(ST)

