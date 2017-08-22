 
 
 
Tuesday 22 August 2017

S. Sudan rebels urge government and UN to resolve impasse

Japanese peacekeepers arrive at the Juba airport to participate in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in South Sudan's capital Juba, on November 21, 2016. (Reuters/Jok Solomun Photo)

August 22, 2017 (JUBA) - The Government of South Sudan should undertake measures to allow the free movement of all United Nations staff, vehicles, and planes without any restrictions in all parts of South Sudan, an armed opposition official remarked on Monday.

“That immunity of all UN staff must be respected by the government,” General Wesley Welebe Samson, the deputy chief of staff for training said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

According to the official, since the deployment of UN peacekeepers in the country, there have been continued violations to the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), such as abductions of UN personnel and blockage of consignments of military equipment and armed groups.

“These violations have made it difficult for UNMISS to fulfill its mandate. So far, more than 30 violations have been recorded. It has been recorded that the SPLA and South Sudan’s national police committed most of these violations,” stressed Welebe.

The UN Secretary-General, in a report on South Sudan, said while the large majority of violations were related to restrictions on the movement of UNMISS members (both civilian and military) by land and water, there were incidents of harassments, unlawful arrest, and detention, illegal searches of property, illegal entry into UN premises and interferences with the implementation of the mission’s mandate.

In August 2017 alone, he said, two UNMISS staff members were arrested by the South Sudanese national security services.

“The SOFA violations have continually increased tensions between the government and the UN. While UNMISS continuous to inform the South Sudan Government of the violations, the government has always been aggressive and shown very little respect and transparency in how they are addressing these problems,” he said.

South Sudan and the UN agreed on Monday to break the deadlock after a dispute over the control of the airport in the capital, Juba.

The misunderstanding started after the UN mission in South Sudan deployed its Rwandan peacekeepers in Juba as part of the 4,000 strong regional protection force mandated by the Security Council.

The move prompted the Juba government to suspend cooperation with the UN and to ground aircrafts belonging to the world body.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 August 11:47, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Rebel, has no powers to mandate government.

    repondre message

  • 22 August 11:54, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    UN, must follow the agreement between government and UN in the resolution of conflict in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 22 August 11:56, by lou nuer

    Ayuiu.
    Government acts like rebels while rebels act like Government. No government in Juba, please. Only Dinka and money lover are there calling themselves government.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



