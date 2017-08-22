 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 22 August 2017

South Sudanese rebels condemn attempts to deport official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 21, 2017 (PAGAK) - The spokesperson of the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) allied to South Sudan’s former first vice president Riek Machar has condemned a foiled attempt to kidnap one of their officials from the Ugandan capital, Kampala last week.

JPEG - 80.6 kb
William Gatjiath Deng (ST/File photo)

Unknown armed men briefly abducted South Sudan rebel spokesman, Paul Lam Gabriel in Uganda, but was released after the police intervened, the official told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

The abductors, Lam said, warned him to desist from talking to media.

Rebel spokesperson, William Gatjiath lauded Ugandan authorities for swiftly responding Lam’s kidnapping from Kampala on 18 August.

“Upon learning the abduction, the Ugandan police and security agencies quickly intervened and successfully rescue Col. Paul Gabriel Lam from being smuggled illegally to Juba without the knowledge of Ugandan authorities,” said Gatjiath.

He said the recent attempt to deport the deputy spokesperson by unknown people was an “insult” to the Ugandan president who has tirelessly been working to ensure that peace returns to South Sudan.

According to the United Nations Refugees Agency (UNHCR), the number of South Sudanese in Uganda has now exceeded one million.

“We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the government and the people of Uganda for ensuring and safeguarding the security of all South Sudanese, regardless of their ethnic, religious or political backgrounds, anywhere in Uganda,” stressed Gatjiath.

Lam, according the official, was kidnapped using a South Sudanese embassy vehicle before he was allegedly shifted to a silver-colored car.

Among the abductors was reportedly a man in a military uniform.

Uganda police authorities confirmed Lam’s abduction in a separate interview.

South Sudan descended into civil war in 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy, Riek Machar of attempting a coup. Machar denied the accusation and launched a rebel movement.

The South Sudanese rebel leader, who currently remains exiled in South Africa, says he does not recognize President Kiir’s government.

Last year, Machar’s spokesman, James Gatdet Dak, was arrested by Kenyan authorities and deported to South Sudan last year from Nairobi. He has been seen in solitary confinement in a prison in Juba.

The South Sudanese conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million civilians in less than five years.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 August 10:26, by Free at Last Viva!

    Abducting IO’s spoke persons will not help the failed government from hiding the truth.

    repondre message

  • 22 August 12:03, by lou nuer

    Uganda is really meaning good governance of protecting the human right, not like Kenyan depending on money. Thank once again Uganda. President of the Republic of Uganda Museveni.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 62nd anniversary of Torit popular uprising 2017-08-17 00:23:12 By Arop Madut Arop As the people of the Republic of South Sudan mark and celebrate the 62nd anniversary of August 18th, 1955 Torit uprising, it would extremely be important to recall the events (...)

What is the value of water? 2017-08-14 21:28:25 By Innocent Ntabana When you and I breathe in fresh air, the amount I inhale affects you in no way. This is because air is abundant and so there’s plenty of it to go around. We actually take it (...)

The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.