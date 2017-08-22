 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 22 August 2017

Court fines journalist for criticising Sudanese police

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese court Monday condemned a journalist and his newspaper for criticizing the national police and ordered them to pay a fine.

JPEG - 30 kb
Suheir Abdel Rahim (ST photo)

The Press Court in Khartoum fined five thousand pounds on the independent Al-Tayyar newspaper for publishing an opinion article written by Suheir Abdel Rahim, a journalist, and columnist at the newspaper.

Abdel Rahim wrote a column commenting on a news story published by the local press about the efforts of the police to capture thieves who used to steal shoes at the mosques of the capital.

In Islam, shoes have to be taken off and be left outside the prayer hall.

She further called on the pursue the thieves of public money and those involved in corruption cases.

The police director in Khartoum state lodged a complaint against the journalist and the newspaper saying the article mocked the police force and reduced its prestige.

Last July a Sudanese court fined Amal Habani, a journalist winner of an Amnesty International prize, 10,000 Sudanese pounds after being accused by a security agent of preventing him from doing his job.

The Sudanese journalists say the Sudanese authorities seek to use all the possible means to reduce their work and restrict the press freedom.

On 19 August, the security services confiscated Al-Saiha but no reason was given to explain the measure.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 62nd anniversary of Torit popular uprising 2017-08-17 00:23:12 By Arop Madut Arop As the people of the Republic of South Sudan mark and celebrate the 62nd anniversary of August 18th, 1955 Torit uprising, it would extremely be important to recall the events (...)

What is the value of water? 2017-08-14 21:28:25 By Innocent Ntabana When you and I breathe in fresh air, the amount I inhale affects you in no way. This is because air is abundant and so there’s plenty of it to go around. We actually take it (...)

The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.