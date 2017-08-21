Chad’s PM arrives in Khartoum for bilateral talks

August 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Chadian Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacké has arrived in Khartoum Monday on a three-day visit to hold bilateral talks on political cooperation and the joint border force.
He was received at Khartoum airport by Sudan’s Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman and a number of ministers and state ministers.
In press statements at the airport, state minister of foreign affairs Atta al-Manan Bakhit said the visit of Chad’s premier comes to strengthen and promote bilateral ties between the two countries.
He said Padacké would have the opportunity to assess Sudan’s economic potential, pointing to successes achieved regarding the joint border force, political cooperation and several regional and international issues.
The joint border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.
Earlier this year the two countries announced their intention to expand the deployment of the joint force to include counter-terrorism and disarmament.
The two sides announced their desire earlier this year to expand their forces to include with Chadian forces deployed in some 20 border posts between the two countries.
Bakhit expressed hope that the two sides would sign more agreements and business contracts during the visit.
For his part, Chad’s interior minister Ahmed Mohamed Bashir underscored that relations between Sudan and Chad are strong and eternal, saying the visit comes upon an invitation from Sudan’s Vice-President to enhance bilateral cooperation.
He expected that a number of agreements would be signed in the various fields and in particular the security and trade domains.
In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.
(ST)
