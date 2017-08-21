Sudan’s defence minister in Cairo for talks on regional security



August 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf and his Egyptian counterpart Sobhi Sedki Sunday held talks on threats to the regional security and stability, according to the official news agency.

The meeting comes after the capture of Egyptian armoured vehicles used by Sudanese armed groups in a joint attack on the government forces by two rebel groups in North Darfur state last May.

Khartoum accused Cairo of supporting the rebels but later pointed to Libyan General Khalifa Haftar who is backed by the Egyptian government.

The two minister "held a meeting to discuss the latest developments in the local and regional arenas and their implications for the regional security and stability" said SUNA, adding they also touched a number of files and topics of mutual interest.

According to the statement, the Egyptian minister stressed on the depth of historical ties between the two countries and pointed to the importance of cooperation between the two countries to meet the challenges targeting the region and support the efforts of security and stability in Africa.

Ibn Ouf arrived in Cairo on Sunday morning and was received by Sobhi at the Ministry of Defence headquarters where he was given a guard of honour.

The visit follows a first meeting held last June to discuss ways to upgrade military coordination between the two sides on Libya and other regional issues.

