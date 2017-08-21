 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 21 August 2017

Sudan’s defence minister in Cairo for talks on regional security

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese defence minister (R) and Egyptian counterpart (L) review the guard of honour at headquarters of the defence ministry in Cairo on August 20, 2017 (SUNA photo)
August 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf and his Egyptian counterpart Sobhi Sedki Sunday held talks on threats to the regional security and stability, according to the official news agency.

The meeting comes after the capture of Egyptian armoured vehicles used by Sudanese armed groups in a joint attack on the government forces by two rebel groups in North Darfur state last May.

Khartoum accused Cairo of supporting the rebels but later pointed to Libyan General Khalifa Haftar who is backed by the Egyptian government.

The two minister "held a meeting to discuss the latest developments in the local and regional arenas and their implications for the regional security and stability" said SUNA, adding they also touched a number of files and topics of mutual interest.

According to the statement, the Egyptian minister stressed on the depth of historical ties between the two countries and pointed to the importance of cooperation between the two countries to meet the challenges targeting the region and support the efforts of security and stability in Africa.

Ibn Ouf arrived in Cairo on Sunday morning and was received by Sobhi at the Ministry of Defence headquarters where he was given a guard of honour.

The visit follows a first meeting held last June to discuss ways to upgrade military coordination between the two sides on Libya and other regional issues.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 62nd anniversary of Torit popular uprising 2017-08-17 00:23:12 By Arop Madut Arop As the people of the Republic of South Sudan mark and celebrate the 62nd anniversary of August 18th, 1955 Torit uprising, it would extremely be important to recall the events (...)

What is the value of water? 2017-08-14 21:28:25 By Innocent Ntabana When you and I breathe in fresh air, the amount I inhale affects you in no way. This is because air is abundant and so there’s plenty of it to go around. We actually take it (...)

The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.