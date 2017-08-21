 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 21 August 2017

Malaria outbreak kills over 4,000 in S. Sudan: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 21, 2017 (JUBA) - An outbreak of malaria in South Sudan has killed over 4,000 people since February, a senior health official disclosed last week.

JPEG - 23.2 kb
Malaria affected baby, Juba, South Sudan (Getty)

“This year’s malaria is the most severe the country has ever seen,” Dr. Isaac Mapeer, the deputy head of Malaria Control Program at South Sudan’s Ministry of Health, told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

A total of over 900,000 malaria cases had so far been registered, according to Mapeer.

“4,073 deaths were recorded since February, while 2,000 deaths were reported in 2016”, he stressed.

Malaria is described as is a life-threatening mosquito-borne blood disease caused by a Plasmodium parasite, which is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito. Once an infected mosquito bites a human, the parasites multiply in the host’s liver before infecting and destroying red blood cells.

According to the senior health official, the country’s Epidemic Task Force headed by the Ministry of Health in partnership with United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other partners has also stepped up efforts to fight the disease.

The health official, however, decried the lack of funds to fight malaria and appealed for donations to help fight the disease.

In July, OCHA said more than 76% of disease-related deaths in South Sudan are from malaria.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 August 09:18, by Garangs Ghost

    South Sudan is a complete disaster. Where is Eric Reeves, why the silence Mr Reeves? This is what you campaigned for, you are responsible for this catastrophe of a country. South Sudanese don’t know how to rule or manage a country. They are too primitive and tribal.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 62nd anniversary of Torit popular uprising 2017-08-17 00:23:12 By Arop Madut Arop As the people of the Republic of South Sudan mark and celebrate the 62nd anniversary of August 18th, 1955 Torit uprising, it would extremely be important to recall the events (...)

What is the value of water? 2017-08-14 21:28:25 By Innocent Ntabana When you and I breathe in fresh air, the amount I inhale affects you in no way. This is because air is abundant and so there’s plenty of it to go around. We actually take it (...)

The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.