August 21, 2017 (JUBA) - An outbreak of malaria in South Sudan has killed over 4,000 people since February, a senior health official disclosed last week.
- Malaria affected baby, Juba, South Sudan (Getty)
“This year’s malaria is the most severe the country has ever seen,” Dr. Isaac Mapeer, the deputy head of Malaria Control Program at South Sudan’s Ministry of Health, told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.
A total of over 900,000 malaria cases had so far been registered, according to Mapeer.
“4,073 deaths were recorded since February, while 2,000 deaths were reported in 2016”, he stressed.
Malaria is described as is a life-threatening mosquito-borne blood disease caused by a Plasmodium parasite, which is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito. Once an infected mosquito bites a human, the parasites multiply in the host’s liver before infecting and destroying red blood cells.
According to the senior health official, the country’s Epidemic Task Force headed by the Ministry of Health in partnership with United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other partners has also stepped up efforts to fight the disease.
The health official, however, decried the lack of funds to fight malaria and appealed for donations to help fight the disease.
In July, OCHA said more than 76% of disease-related deaths in South Sudan are from malaria.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The 62nd anniversary of Torit popular uprising 2017-08-17 00:23:12 By Arop Madut Arop As the people of the Republic of South Sudan mark and celebrate the 62nd anniversary of August 18th, 1955 Torit uprising, it would extremely be important to recall the events (...)
What is the value of water? 2017-08-14 21:28:25 By Innocent Ntabana When you and I breathe in fresh air, the amount I inhale affects you in no way. This is because air is abundant and so there’s plenty of it to go around. We actually take it (...)
The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)
MORE