S. Sudanese refugees urged to return to ex-rebel stronghold

August 21, 2017 (GAMBELLA) - The Governor of the Gambela region, Gatluak Tut Khot has urged South Sudanese refugees to return to Pagak, a former rebel stronghold within South Sudan’s Mawut state.

JPEG - 23.4 kb
South Sudanese refugees in Gambela, Ethiopia (Photo: South Sudan Consul, Gambela)

Gatluak, on Saturday, met several South Sudanese Nuer refugees in Kuergeng, an Ethiopian town located about 5 kilometers from Pagak town.

The refugees, South Sudan’s Consul in Gambella noted in a statement, vowed to return home since Maiwut was now liberated.

Since fighting erupted in South Sudan almost four years ago, Pagak has been headquarters of the armed opposition forces, led by former Vice President Riek Machar, currently in exile in South Africa.

The strategic town on South Sudan’s border with Ethiopia fell to government forces three weeks ago, reversing gains that had over the years been made by the armed opposition rebel movement.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Gambela reiterated his full support in facilitating the return of the South Sudanese refugees to Pagak.

“Gambela region will not entertain any rebellion or rebel groups, which are not interested to work for peace,” he stressed, warning that “If anyone is found warmongering in the Ethiopian territory, that person will be subjected to incarceration and deportation to Juba”.

Governor Gatluak said his region was ready to work with his Mawut state counterpart, Bol Ruac Rom to ensure the return of peace.

"Peace and development are the only things the regions of Gambela and Maiwut need at present,” explained Gatluak.

According to the governor, all South Sudanese refugees in the Ethiopia will undergo registration for those intending to go home.

“For those [South Sudanese refugees] unwilling to go home, they will have to be registered as refugees and nothing else,” he further added.

The number of South Sudanese refugees living in Ethiopia as of 31 July 2017 was 382,322, a United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) disclosed on Friday last week.

South Sudan has experienced a civil war since a split between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar, escalated in December 2013. Tens of thousands of people have reportedly been killed and over 2 million displaced in less than five years.

A peace deal brokered by the East African regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in August 2015, collapsed when fresh violence broke out in the South Sudanese capital, forcing Machar to flee into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The rebel leader currently lives in South Africa.

(ST).

  • 21 August 07:44, by South South

    Good news for South Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia, they need to return home to develop their villages, towns and cities. Maiwut and Pagak schools should be re-opened to give chance to children to learn. This is great news for South Sudan. No more war, you hear that jubaone and Eastern?

  • 21 August 08:28, by Nuer bi Bay Dom

    look at Dinka bribed boy Gatluak Tut threatening south Sudanese nuer refugees in Ethiopia.to dismiss or deport them to dinka in juba.

    • 21 August 08:37, by Nairobimitot

      Nuer Bi Bay Dom
      The governor of Gambella is not threatening anyone. He is only taking a decisive action. In case you do not know. A decisive action means leadership. He is a great leader who has no fear. Whether you like it or you don’t like, that will be up to you. You have to be deported to Juba for further treatment of your head to see what is wrong with you. Do not waste children time in refugees Camp if you are warmongers. They need to go back to their homes and land to live and start school. I am very sure they will enjoy and be happy in their area than living in refugees Camp. Peace be with you all.

  • 21 August 08:30, by Nairobimitot

    The Gambella Governor need to be rewarded. What a governor? Thank you for your straight forward talk that is what needed, peace, peace. We need peace and development, and it is time to tell the warmongers that enough is enough. Thank you, governor of Gambella, wish you and your counterpart of Maiwut and Pagak governor a long life. Leadership is at its best. It is the time that the children of Maiwut start their education in Pagak in the South Sudan. We do not want to waste their time.

  • 21 August 09:27, by Lenin Bull

    Hurray!!, Where are the SPLA-IO internet bastards that have been misleading innocent Nuer people on the situation in Pagak? Even deceiving that government forces have signed their surrendering themselves to Ethiopian authorities!! Have you heard it loud and clear from Gambella governor Tut Gatluak that your SPLA-IO nonsense is no longer being tolerated by Ethiopian Authorities?

  • 21 August 09:31, by Lenin Bull

    Any way the Gatjaak on both sides of EThiopia-South Sudan border have seriously taken their future and well being into their own hands and will no longer entertain criminals to play with lives of their civilians through meaningless war for one blind, old idiot. Now we are going to see development security and development in Maiwut State. Let Riek go to burn down Leer if he wishes.

