UK, Sudan discuss bilateral relations and peace efforts



August 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The UK Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Chris Trott Sunday has discussed with the Sudanese Under-Secretary of Foreign Affairs Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’m bilateral relations and the strategic dialogue between the two countries.

The strategic consultations meetings between the two countries started in March 2016 in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum and considered the first talks of its kind at this level in 25 years.

Sudan and Britain agreed to exchange of visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and culture.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the meeting agreed to hold the fourth meeting of the strategic consultations committee in London in mid-October.

According to the statement, Trott praised efforts of the Sudanese government to achieve comprehensive peace in the country, stressing his support to efforts exerted in this regard.

The statement said the meeting discussed ongoing arrangements to hold the Sudanese-British economic forum in London in mod-November, pointing the two sides also agreed to hold diplomatic training programs.

Trott earlier this year visited Khartoum several times to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations not only to encourage Khartoum efforts to reduce the illegal immigration from the Horn of African countries towards Europe and Britain especially.

The dialogue also was seen within the framework of the after-Brexit policy aiming to develop trade relations with the former British colonies.

EFFORTS FOR PEACE

Meanwhile, the UK envoy has discussed with the presidential aide Ibrahim Mahmoud peace efforts and UK support for the peace talks in Sudan.

Mahmoud stressed his government keenness to achieve peace, security and stability all over the country through peaceful means.

He also discussed issues of peace and democratic reforms with Sadiq al-Mahdi, the leader of the opposition National Umma Party, and held another separate meeting with the representative of the opposition Sudan Call alliance inside the country.

For his part, Trott said the meeting discussed desire of the Sudanese people to end the war, adding they also discussed ways to support political parties and elections commission as well as the conflict in the Two Areas and South Sudan.

The UK envoy renewed his country’s support for the full lift of U.S. sanctions imposed on Sudan, calling on Khartoum to cooperate with Washington to achieve the desired decision in this regard in October.

