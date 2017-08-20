 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 20 August 2017

South Sudan vows to adequately protect aid workers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 19, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese authorities have vowed to protect aid workers and facilitate the transportation of humanitarian supplies by providing adequate security to aid organizations.

JPEG - 72.6 kb
Part of an 18-truck WFP convoy crossing into South Sudan from Sudan, carrying 700 metric tons of food, in Nov 2014 (WFP video screen capture)

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Juba, humanitarian affairs and disaster management minister, Hussein Mar Nyuot, acknowledged the difficulties aid workers and organizations face while delivering help to South Sudan.

"We in the government want to assure our partners that we stand for firm cooperation, firm coordination and we want to ensure that aid assistance that comes to our country is delivered to all our vulnerable people anywhere they are,” said Nyuot.

All protocols governing aid workers will be adhered to, he added.

South Sudan has been experiencing violence since December 2013. More than 80 aid workers, the United Nations says, have been killed since violence broke out in South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan in 2011.

In a statement issued Friday, however, the humanitarian co-coordinator in South Sudan, Serge Tissot, said attacks also put millions of South Sudanese at risk amid the country’s civil war.

The world’s youngest nation has become one of the most dangerous places for aid workers to operate, owing to reports that 15 aid workers have died this year.

According to the world body attacks on aid workers include looting of warehouses, trucks and the loss of tons of food aid.

The UN often requested South Sudan governments to protect aid workers and allow them do their jobs without restrictions.

The South Sudanese humanitarian affairs minister said the government has never imposed restriction for delivery of relief assistance and movement of aid workers.

"We are not discriminating and the government doesn’t impede any access of humanitarian delivery. We are neutral and we give humanitarian access to anybody because these are our own people," he further told reporters.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 August 11:17, by Kuch

    The same damned *sleazy NGOs* who are being used by the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & some of their evil allies in between; as *their neo-colonial creeps* to crawl their evil selves into our country like they have done in other countries. who says, this *Hussein Maar Nyuot* has anything to do with the government of South Sudan?>>>

    repondre message

    • 20 August 11:48, by Kuch

      the fool was a *minister in our then Jonglei state* but when he was *retrenched for incompetence*, then *he came back from Juba enraged* and helped started *his rubbish in my home state of Bor, Jonglei* with his then *Peter Gadet madman & their Riek Machar psychopath* This piece of shit called Hussein Maar Nyuot must be very very careful>>>

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 62nd anniversary of Torit popular uprising 2017-08-17 00:23:12 By Arop Madut Arop As the people of the Republic of South Sudan mark and celebrate the 62nd anniversary of August 18th, 1955 Torit uprising, it would extremely be important to recall the events (...)

What is the value of water? 2017-08-14 21:28:25 By Innocent Ntabana When you and I breathe in fresh air, the amount I inhale affects you in no way. This is because air is abundant and so there’s plenty of it to go around. We actually take it (...)

The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.