Sudan launches disarmament campaign in Kordofan states



August 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Vice-President and head of Disarmament Higher Committee (DHC) Hassabo Abdel-Rahman Saturday kicked off the illegal weapons collection campaign in Kordofan’s states.

Abdel-Rahman, who addressed a meeting with the official and popular leaders in North Kordofan state capital, El-Obied, said the proliferation of illegal arms represents one of the greatest threats to national, social and economic security and a major cause of tribal conflicts.

According to the official news agency SUNA, Abdel-Rahman said the campaign aims to close the border crossings to prevent smuggling of weapons and unregulated vehicles, pointing it also seeks to develop measures for carrying weapons by the regular forces in public places.

The Vice-President added the campaign would enable the concerned bodies to carry out its tasks to impose the authority of the state and the rule of law.

For his part, North Kordofan’s governor Ahmed Haroun pointed out that his state has been adversely impacted by the ongoing armed conflicts in neighbouring states, saying illegal weapons coming from these states have caused tribal fighting and armed looting incidents in the state.

He urged for the need to strengthen the regular forces in order to carry out its role in preserving security, calling to launch a campaign to raise public awareness on the dangers posed by illegal arms.

In April last year, Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir announced the formation of a national body, Darfur Disarmament Higher Committee, tasked with the collection of illegal arms in the region, adding the campaign will be voluntary in a first phase and then become compulsory.

Last week, Abdel-Rahman conducted a five-day tour to Darfur’s five states to kick off the campaign.

The disarmament of armed groups and tribesmen is seen as an important step that will create a suitable atmosphere for security and stability in Sudan’s western regions.

(ST)