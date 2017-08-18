South Sudan president in Rwanda after deployment of regional force

August 18, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Friday capital Juba for Kigali, Rwanda, heightening the relations which the two countries have been establishing since the young nation came into existence in 2011.

President Kiir, according to the minister in his office, is in Rwanda to attend the inauguration of the Rwandan President Paul Kagame who returned to office for seven years term after the election commission gave him winning majority votes of the elections held in early August 2017.

Minister Mayiik Ayii Deng told reporters on Friday that the South Sudanese leader would use the visit as an opportunity to provide briefings to his colleagues and other leaders invited to attend the inauguration on the progress made with regards to implementation of the peace agreement and other efforts which the government was undertaking to stop war in the country and bring peace.

“The trip is very important because Rwanda is one of the countries in the region which are playing an instrumental role in peacekeeping while sharing their own experiences of a similar situation they underwent in the past. It is one of the countries in the region with which we share a lot of things. So it is very important that our president is invited as one of the important guests at the inauguration of their president who was elected during the recent elections,” explained Minister Deng.

The presidential aide said trip would also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss ways to strengthen ties between the two countries following the signing of several cooperation agreements.

