 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 18 August 2017

Dialogue between ethnic groups kick-off in Gbudue state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 17, 2017 (YAMBIO) – An inter-community peace dialogue between ethnic groups in South Sudan’s Gbudue state commenced on Thursday this week.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

The three-day event, organized by the inter-faith based Council for Peace in Western Equatoria region, seeks to reconcile the different tribes who had bitter experiences during the past conflict years.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of Gbudue state, Daniel Badagbu urged communities to reconcile, embrace unity in diversity, foster peaceful coexistence and forget the past experiences which led to many being killed as well as displaced.

He urged the community leaders to be envoys for peace and shun tribalism.

“My number one message is peace and to do this peace, we have to do it collectively with all of you. Living together in unity is very important to us. We are all South Sudanese people created in the image of God and we have to protect that image of God,” he said.

In recent months, tension between the Azande and Jur Beri communities led to a number of fatal incidents in Yambio prompting the government and inter-faith based council to launch community dialogue to defuse this tension.

The two communities lived together until when armed group looted bush meat from Jur-beri and revenge killing started between the two communities, resulting into the death of 15 people from the two communities in Yambio county.

Ggbudue state is relatively calm, according to state authorities, which made it possible for farmers to produce enough food for consumption and sale during the region’s first agricultural season.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 62nd anniversary of Torit popular uprising 2017-08-17 00:23:12 By Arop Madut Arop As the people of the Republic of South Sudan mark and celebrate the 62nd anniversary of August 18th, 1955 Torit uprising, it would extremely be important to recall the events (...)

What is the value of water? 2017-08-14 21:28:25 By Innocent Ntabana When you and I breathe in fresh air, the amount I inhale affects you in no way. This is because air is abundant and so there’s plenty of it to go around. We actually take it (...)

The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.