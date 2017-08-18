 
 
 
Friday 18 August 2017

Peace seminar successfully ends in Wau town

August 17, 2017 (WAU) – A seminar seeking to restore lasting peace in South Sudan’s Wau state successfully ended on Wednesday.

The one-day event, held in Wau town, brought together more than 60 participants, including civil society activists, army officials, religious and faith groups as well as officials from the state government.

Change Maker South Sudan, a civil society organization, organized the one-day seminar with a support from Democratic International.

Participants at the one-day seminar explored peace roadmaps and discussed ground solutions that are key in ending the ongoing war.

During the seminar, civil society organizations and the faith groups were urged help citizens shun inefficiency, nepotism and corruption.

John Mabior Malek, the director Change Maker South Sudan, said the seminar was important since it covered things to do with the role of youth in peace building in Wau state and South Sudan as whole, experiences that affected women during the conflict in Wau state and how they needed to be supported by the government.

“We shared the women’s experiences during Wau’s conflict and how they can be supported by the security, they have given out their experiences so that they are protected from the gender base violence and conflict related violence,” said Malek.

Formed in 2010, Change Maker South Sudan is a non profitable indigenous organization operating in the country’s states of Wau, Warrap and Northern Bahr el Ghazal. It supports humanitarian needs in peace building, advocacy and strengthens civil society entities.

(ST)

