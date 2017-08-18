 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 18 August 2017

Aid worker killed during recent violence in Blue Nile between SPLM-N factions: SKBUCU

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


August 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A local humanitarian group, the South Kordofan and Blue Nile Coordination Unit (SKBNCU) Thursday announced the death of an aid worker during the last week violence in the Blue Nile State between two factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement North (SPLM-N).

The SKBNCU "is appalled by the death of a humanitarian worker and looting of humanitarian actors’ compounds in the recent conflict in the Blue Nile," said the group which monitors food security and displacement in the Two Areas.

The SPLM-N has split into two factions on led by Malik Agar controlling the rebel areas in the Blue Nile State and another led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu based in the Nuba Mountains area in South Kordofan.

As a result of the rift, the partisans of al-Hliu among the Uduk ethnic group who support al-Hilu and the supporters of Malik Agar from the Angsana tribe clashed four times since the outbreak of conflict, three months ago, in the remote areas of the Blue Nile and refugees camps in Maban, South Sudan.

The statement called on the warring faction to stop violence stressing that "Military action without regard for civilians is unacceptable in all circumstances, and the destruction of personal property by military groups will only exacerbate an already desperate humanitarian situation".

The recent fighting which began on 13 August affected four area in Southern Kurmuk County including Yabus Kubri, Yabus Balah, Yabus Gabah, and Abengaro.

Four civilians, including a humanitarian worker, were killed.

According to a study released last April before the SPLM-N split, the SKBUCU warned against a looming food crisis in the Southern Kurmuk County saying "63% of the population as food insecure, and 41% having no food stocks".

"This study was performed prior to the current conflict, and it is expected that the population now faces a worse situation with fewer viable coping strategies," said the statement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The 62nd anniversary of Torit popular uprising 2017-08-17 00:23:12 By Arop Madut Arop As the people of the Republic of South Sudan mark and celebrate the 62nd anniversary of August 18th, 1955 Torit uprising, it would extremely be important to recall the events (...)

What is the value of water? 2017-08-14 21:28:25 By Innocent Ntabana When you and I breathe in fresh air, the amount I inhale affects you in no way. This is because air is abundant and so there’s plenty of it to go around. We actually take it (...)

The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.