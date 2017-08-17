Ethiopia PM attends graduation of Sudanese military personnel

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

August 17, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn who is on an official visit in neighbouring Sudan attended the graduation of Sudanese military personnel who completed military science training on Wednesday.

The premier accompanied by his Sudanese counterpart, President Omer al-Bashir on Wednesday witnessed the inaugural ceremony of military and air force.

On the occasion, Sudanese Defense Minister, General Mohammed Ahmed affirmed the army’s commitment to guarding regional and international peace.

Here in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia communication minister, Negeri Lencho told the state-run Ethiopia News Agency that the invitation for the delegation to attend the graduation ceremony shows the height of friendship that exists between the two countries.

He said that it also displays the level of commitment among the two countries to cooperate in every aspect.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian premier said his country is keen to learn from the best practices of Sudan in the development and effective use of livestock resource.

He made the remarks the high-level delegation the premier leads paid a visit a veterinary medicine manufacturing company and a dairy farm.

Sudanese Health Minister Bahar Iddriss Abu-Garda said visit will be a major starting point for the export of Sudanese veterinary and human medicines to African countries and would enable the Sudan to support African countries in the field of medicines and other health fields.

The visit will have a positive impact on the efforts of Ethiopia to benefit from its livestock resource.

Despite having the largest livestock resource in Africa, Ethiopia has not properly utilized its resources.

As one of its economic objectives, the government of Ethiopia is pursuing a policy of maximizing revenues through meat and live animal exports.

In addition to learning from best practices, Ethiopia is interested to attract Sudanese companies to invest in the sector.

“To this end, Ethiopia is working to ensure efficient service provision and address challenges raised by investors regarding logistics,” Negeri said.

“This will contribute to the enhancement of economic integration that the two countries are working to realise,” he added.

The Ethiopian leader arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday on a three-day official visit.

The two neighbours have also agreed to work together on a range of areas including on regional peace and security.

