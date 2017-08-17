New group formed to gather Nuer in United States

DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A

Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD)

The United State of America

The State of Nebraska August 15, 2017

We are so grateful to publicly announce to you the birth of Nuer Union For Development (NUD) based in the United States of America and specifically based in the state of Nebraska. We are cognizant that we have Nuer Community Development Services (NCDS), which was supposed to serve the same function as Nuer Union for Development (NUD). As a result, the members of Nuer Union Development appreciated the services, provided by the NCDS for quite sometimes. However, NUD realizes that the services provided by NCDS were not sufficient enough for the following main reasons:

1) Discrimination from within NCDS’s membership on the basis of members’ socio- political backgrounds. For instance, Nuer members, who happen to have another political affiliation are not afforded the same birthrights as those, who are sole supporters of IO Movement of Dr. Riek Machar;

2) As a result, non-IO Riek’s supporters are not allowed to attend NCDS’s meetings, and if they do, they will be identified in the meeting hall and forcefully removed from the meeting public room;

3) If forgiven to attend, the non-supporters of Machar could not be allowed to voice their opinions on the issues that are a matter to all Nuer family members even though their contributions in the form of monies are collected;

4) Non-supporters of Dr. Riek Machar from NCDS are being bullied, intimidated, and threatened to be hurt if they do not abandon their political choices and pledge their support to Dr. Riek Machar’s Movement by force.

Because of this barbaric discrimination, the members of Nuer Union for Development (NUD) feel that it is not safe for some Nuer members to live in fear that they will be physically and psychologically harmed for not giving their support to Riek Machar’s rebellion. Consequently, the NUD is formed to serve as a psychological buffer to this disfranchised group. The organization will address the followings:

a) NUD is inclusive to all Nuer members worldwide and that its membership is a birthright membership, irrespective of geographical location as long as one is a Nuer by birthright;

b) NUD’s membership is not based on the sale and purchases as NCDS that sales membership to its members through political, military, and monetary value support to Riek Machar;

c) If any contribution is made, it will be limited to the fewer Dollars amount and that amount cannot be used for a political purpose like NCDS that channels its fund to support Riek Machar’s insurgency in South Sudan.

Finally, NUD could not have come to existence had NCDS responsibly executed its duties that its members have the same birthrights without any discrimination against those, who hold different political views from Riek Machar. Since they have been using the birthright organization to further one Nuer politician’s agenda from several other, the NUD’s members disengaged themselves from NCDS, and now they are NUD’s members, which is different from those of NCDS’s members. At the same time, we welcome any Nuer to this organization without paying anything for it because it is a birthright organization. Its membership is not for sale and purchase. We will take donations on the basis of the person’s will—not a demand.

The followings are the names of the Nuer Union for Development (NUD) provisional committee members:

I) John Gile Ojuade, Chairperson

II) Simon Wal Bumetet, Deputy Chairperson

III) Solomon Dak Luak, Secretary

IV) Solomon Khat Chuol, Treasurer

V) Thok Kuany Hosnyang, Information

VI) Both Jock Deng, Deputy information

VII) Dr. Simon Wuor Gai, Advisor Tell: 402-217-5661

For contact and inquiries:

Thanks,