August 16, 2017 (JUBA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has called for an inclusive revitalization process in South Sudan’s peace process, saying isolating the country’s rebel groups from the peace process could mean prolonging the war in the East African nation.

President Salva Kiir (L) and rebel leader Riek Machar (R) attend the signing a ceasefire agreement during an IGAD summit on the South Sudan crisis in Addis Ababa on 1 February 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

CPJ coordinator Tito Anthony says the plan to exclude the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar from the peace revitalization forum or resuscitation of South Sudan peace deal could delay the process.

The official called for a new approach, involving both war parties with full participation of political leaders in and outside the country.

"We need both President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar for fully present in South Sudan, to allow the transitional justice processes take place especially the accountability and reconciliation part because they have direct responsibility for the four years conflict in the country and must be personally involved in reconciliation and accountability processes,” Tito told Sudan Tribune.

The CPJ director further warned that the recent IGAD revitalized peace process lacks a ground base, saying it focuses on one side of the conflict and was likely to fuel the ongoing conflict in the country.

"Peace cannot be achieved in South Sudan when the armed opposition allied to the SPLM (IO) Machar faction is out of the revitalization of the 2015 peace agreement,” stressed the official.

“I urge the regional leaders to be serious to achieve peace in the new country or collaborate with international actors to initiate a new political process that will bring peace in South Sudan,” he added.

In June, East African leaders at an extraordinary summit meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia called for the revitalization of the 2015 South Sudan peace accord, saying the agreement was the only solution to end the conflict.

The South Sudanese government, however, said the revitalization forum by the regional, which mediated the 2015 peace deal should not be another platform for negotiation of the new peace agreement between the two factions to the conflict.

IGAD is an eight-member economic bloc that brings together Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Riek Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

  • 17 August 09:04, by Independent Thinker

    Dear Rights Body, you are doing great work.Let IGAD bring all the political parties together and CSOs, youth, women,religious and community leaders in the new talks.Most of South Sudanese citizens lost confidence in IGAD. Both Dr. Machar and Salva Kiir will face the court in future, both are responsible for South Sudan’s Crisis since 2013.

  • 17 August 09:11, by lou nuer

    Indeed, Tito Anthony, you have made it very clear. Revitalization of 2015 peace agreement without involving the peace partner will delay or will not have to mean solution. Our peace with Sudan has been signed several time and failed likewise to this peace we need another way of solving this crisis not only excluding Machar but looking into a solution. As IO supporters we want of 2015to be implemented fully instead of implementing what is not in CPA II like 32 states etc. The money to make development are now being used for militaries activities and enriching themselves, no development in 10 States how will they make development in 32 states if it never happening in 10? No roads, Hospitals, School, plus big corruption and many others.
    A curse leaders in a Country is a punishment from citizens living in.

  • 17 August 09:39, by jubaone

    Common sense tells us that any arrangements that is not all inclusive is bogus and stupid. IGAD and other regional dictators have fallen prey to the Kiirminal and don’t care about SS. Dr. Riak is key to peace, without him IGAD can use the peace document as worthless toilet 🚽 paper.

