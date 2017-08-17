South Sudan rebel leader appoints AU representative

August 16, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition leader, Riek Machar on Wednesday appointed Brig. Gen Gai Chatim Puoch as the rebel movement’s representative to the African Union (AU).
- South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)
“Pursuant to the resolution of the SPLM Political Bureau September 23, 2016, and SPLM (IO) constitution, I, Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, Chairman and Commander –In-Chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO), do hereby appoint Brig. Gen. Gai Chatim Puoch as SPLM/SPLA (IO) Representative to the African Union (AU) with effect from 16 August 2017,” Machar’s statement reads in part.
The armed opposition leader also promoted Chatim, who defected from government forces last year, to the rank of Brigadier General.
Chatim was formerly a military attaché at South Sudan’s embassy in Kampala, Uganda and his appointment, observers say, could have resulted from of his close ties and links with the East African leaders.
Several members of the armed opposition movement in the diaspora welcomed Machar’s appointment of the AU representative.
(ST)
