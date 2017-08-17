 
 
 
South Sudan rebel leader appoints AU representative

August 16, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition leader, Riek Machar on Wednesday appointed Brig. Gen Gai Chatim Puoch as the rebel movement’s representative to the African Union (AU).

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

“Pursuant to the resolution of the SPLM Political Bureau September 23, 2016, and SPLM (IO) constitution, I, Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, Chairman and Commander –In-Chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO), do hereby appoint Brig. Gen. Gai Chatim Puoch as SPLM/SPLA (IO) Representative to the African Union (AU) with effect from 16 August 2017,” Machar’s statement reads in part.

The armed opposition leader also promoted Chatim, who defected from government forces last year, to the rank of Brigadier General.

Chatim was formerly a military attaché at South Sudan’s embassy in Kampala, Uganda and his appointment, observers say, could have resulted from of his close ties and links with the East African leaders.

Several members of the armed opposition movement in the diaspora welcomed Machar’s appointment of the AU representative.

(ST)

  • 17 August 07:35, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Fake nomination by
    Riek Machar Teny.

    repondre message

  • 17 August 07:38, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    All what Riek Machar, are doing in detention in South Africa based house arrested ultimately are fake.

    repondre message

  • 17 August 07:57, by lou nuer

    Big Congratulation Dr.Machar for your appointment and promotion of Brig. Gai Chatim Puoch. Chatim wishes you successful mission dear comrade Chatim. Detention doesn’t matter. Nelson Madella has been in prison for so many years and he achieve finall at last Victory is certain.

    repondre message

  • 17 August 08:21, by Nuer bi Bay Dom

    appointment of Brig. Gen. Gai Chatim Puoch as SPLM/SPLA (IO) Representative to the African Union (AU)is good only for one thing e.g that Gen Chatim knows the secret and the plan of eastern Africa leaders specially Salva Kiir,Musevani,Paul Kigama,and Uhru Kenyatta.
    it is only bad for one thing.that Dr.Riek could not appoint a person who came recently ,while leave those in bush for four years 2013-1

    repondre message

  • 17 August 09:09, by Independent Thinker

    Why is Marchar appoints some people yet,he is under house arrest in SA?

    repondre message

