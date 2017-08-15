 
 
 
South Sudan denies armed opposition troops recaptured Pagak

August 15, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan government has denied reports suggesting members of armed opposition forces loyal to former Vice-President Riek Machar have retaken their former headquarters in Pagak, describing such reports as bad propaganda.

JPEG - 100 kb
South Sudan’s army soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state April 24, 2012. (Reuters Photo)

The governor of Maiwut state, Bol Ruach Rom told Sudan Tribune Monday evening that he was in Pagak town, describing reports on the fall of the town to rebels as “lies" and "wishful propaganda”.

“I am speaking to you now in Pagak. The rebels have been making attempts but our forces have been defeating them. Our people should not listen to them. What they are saying are lies and wishful propaganda,” said Rom.

“Pagak is under the full control of the government now”, he added.

South Sudan’s presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny also denied reports on the fall of Pagak, saying it is still under the control of the government forces despite several attempts by rebels to regain it.

“Pagak is firmly under the SPLA’s control. Yes, the forces of Riek’s rebels have been trying to retake Pagak, but each time they tried, they were beaten off badly. The fall of Pagak was bad propaganda. It is under the control of the constitutional forces”, stressed Ateny.

A deputy spokesperson for the armed opposition movement, Lam Paul Gabriel earlier claimed that their forces were controlling the border area that links South Sudan to neighbouring Ethiopia, having allegedly pushed pro-government out during clashes on Sunday.

“We are in control of Pagak and all surrounding areas including our border with Ethiopia. We have dislodged the government forces out of the town since Saturday and up to now they cannot be seen inside the South Sudan territory,” he told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

South Sudan army had earlier captured the headquarters of the armed opposition fighters, reversing all the gains made by pro-Machar forces in the past months.

The South Sudanese civil war is a conflict in between forces of the government and the armed opposition forces. In December 2013, President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of attempting a coup d’état. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in the country’s worst-ever violence after it seceded from Sudan.

(ST)

  • 15 August 09:48, by Lenin Bull

    Pagak is gone forever like Nasir to SPLA government forces. These village tactics being applied by this young criminal called clumsily Gen.James Ochan are only good in as far as they driving the young Gatjaak youths into meaningless deaths for a lost cause of Riek who dying and going blind in REUBEN Island prison in RSA.

    repondre message

  • 15 August 09:57, by Lenin Bull

    This mindless resistance by Ochan Puot will result into the wiping out of the troops under his command. The regional and international plan is use Pagak to pump the oil in Dinkaland in Paloch and Adar to international market. You are stupid and do not regional politics. Ethiopia and Djibuti are happy with government control of Pagak and soon military support will come through Djibuti-Ethiopia rout

    repondre message

  • 15 August 10:04, by Lenin Bull

    Irreparable damages have been inflicted on SPLM/SPLA-IO and those who understand or who have read military science will understand that the IO is on its death bed and would not waste their times,lives, and resources on a failed rebel movement like SPLM/SPLA-IO. SPLA/SPLM-IO have joined LRA, BIAFRA, OLF, UNITA, RENAMO, ANYANYA I and II, etc that failed to achieve their prime objectives in Africa.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

Latest Comments & Analysis


What is the value of water? 2017-08-14 21:28:25 By Innocent Ntabana When you and I breathe in fresh air, the amount I inhale affects you in no way. This is because air is abundant and so there’s plenty of it to go around. We actually take it (...)

The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)

A white army cannot defeat a conventional army 2017-08-12 21:09:34 By Nyakuma Chuol Fighting a government is not easy. The ragtag villagers who attacked the government forces in Pagak on Friday were badly defeated. Some Ethiopian Nuer villagers joined the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)


MORE
