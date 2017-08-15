 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 15 August 2017

Re-integration of ex-rebels starts soon: army spokesperson

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 14, 2017 (WAU) – The re-integration of former armed opposition forces, initially loyal to South Sudan’s former First Vice President, Riek Machar into the national army (SPLA) starts soon, spokesperson Brig. General, Lul Ruai Koang said.

JPEG - 87.4 kb
The SPLA-IO forces during their arrival at Masana Biira in Wau on 07, August 2017 (ST)

The army official disclosed this on Sunday following the visit of senior military officials to the state. The delegation was in the state to access conditions of the 500 ex-rebels who surrendered in response to the amnesty pardon President Salva Kiir declared in May this year.

President Kiir made the announcement during the official launch of the national dialogue initiative in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

Koang welcomed the former rebel fighters into the national army.

“We have come to receive them and congratulate them for having taken a positive decision to come and join peace. They [ex-rebels] are mostly from the Luo speakers of Wau state,” stated Koang.

He said the former rebels strongly denounced rebellion and vowed to work with the government for the return of peace and stability.

“For those people still after Dr Riek Machar, he is already not in the game as he is confined in South Africa. All regions have rejected his war attitude as he always causes war in South Sudan,” said Koang.

The military spokesperson said Wau state authorities and the general army headquarters will work with the national government to identify their cantonment sites for them to be reintegrated into the SPLA.

He, however, stressed that their visit to Wau had nothing to do with demoting the former rebels from ranks they held during the war.

Last week, at least 150 former members of the armed opposition forces loyal to Machar returned to Wau town to participate in a peace process organized by the office of South Sudan’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

The returnees, who included 48 senior high ranking officials from the rank of Lt. Colonel were received by the state security committee at Masana Biira.

Following their arrival, the former fighters assured Wau state authorities that they officially returned home with their weapons in response to a presidential amnesty calling for peace and reconciliation across the country.

The South Sudanese civil war is a conflict in South Sudan between forces of the government and opposition forces. In December 2013, President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of attempting a coup d’état. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in the country’s worst-ever violence after it seceded from Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 August 06:07, by Kush Natives

    Ah ah ah ah ah! What’s wrong with you guys? All of us thought that, the name SPLA was changed few weeks ago! Why still insisting with SPLA? Ruai should be aware of this as well. Whoever remained in the bushes should immediately starts calling themselves SSDF/IO from now. Anyway, let’s all go confused. Is Bilpaam still less informed politically?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What is the value of water? 2017-08-14 21:28:25 By Innocent Ntabana When you and I breathe in fresh air, the amount I inhale affects you in no way. This is because air is abundant and so there’s plenty of it to go around. We actually take it (...)

The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)

A white army cannot defeat a conventional army 2017-08-12 21:09:34 By Nyakuma Chuol Fighting a government is not easy. The ragtag villagers who attacked the government forces in Pagak on Friday were badly defeated. Some Ethiopian Nuer villagers joined the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.