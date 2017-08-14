 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 14 August 2017

Sudan demands UN to provide additional funds for refugees

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudanese arrivals in Sudan's White Nile State wait in a shaded area for registration and assistance at Al Waral site on 12 April 2017 (UNHCR Photo)
August 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government on Monday has demanded the United Nations to provide the adequate funds to cover the expenses of hundreds of thousands of refugees hosted by the country.

According to the UN, Sudan hosts 110,000 Eritrean refugees, 400,000 South Sudanese refugees and more than 100,000 Syrian refugees.

Sudan’s Minister of International Cooperation Idris Sulieman on Monday has met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative for Sudan Noriko Yoshida.

During the meeting, the Sudanese minister discussed with the UN official the “need to provide the necessary budget from the international community to cover the requirements of the refugees in Sudan”.

He stressed the importance to provide training for the refugees and raise their awareness as wells as improving camps environment and providing integrated social services to them, saying the refugees pose further pressure on existing resources.

Sulieman demanded the international community to provide the necessary support and assistance to Sudan as the country hosts large numbers of refugees and provides them with shelter and allows them to move freely.

For her part, Yoshida underscored the need to count and register the foreigners residing in Sudan.

Last May, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir disclosed his country is hosting about two million refugees and asylum seekers.

MEETING WITH THE IOM

Meanwhile, Sulieman has discussed with the head of the mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Sudan, Mario Leto Malanka progress made in addressing migration issues in Sudan.

Malanka pointed out his mission receives funds from donor countries to support and implement development projects to serve refugees in the host countries.
He hailed the cooperation of the Sudanese government in providing shelter, food and social services to migrants.

The meeting also discussed the outcome of the 2014 ministerial conference on migration issues which was held in coordination with the African Union and a number of host nations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The paradox of weapons collection in Darfur 2017-08-13 09:13:14 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman As a Sudanese people who long for stability, peace and security, we have no objection to the decision to collect unlicensed weapons throughout Sudan, but our reservation (...)

A white army cannot defeat a conventional army 2017-08-12 21:09:34 By Nyakuma Chuol Fighting a government is not easy. The ragtag villagers who attacked the government forces in Pagak on Friday were badly defeated. Some Ethiopian Nuer villagers joined the (...)

The early days of Inqaz regime in Sudan 2017-08-12 11:39:13 Dr Omer M Shurkian* Introduction Every big event requires a big move to fix it. Therefore, after the First World War (WW I) in 1918 the leading world powers convened a conference not only to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.