

August 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Naim discussed on ongoing efforts to improve bilateral relations with a senior professional staff member of the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Foreign Relations.

President Donald Trump’s administration last July postponed until next October its decision on the permanent revocation of the 20-year embargo saying more time is needed to consider Sudan’s commitment to UN sanctions on North Korea, human rights and religious freedoms.

In a statement released on Sunday, the foreign ministry, al-Nai’m received Heather D. Flynn, Senior Professional Staff of U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations who was accampaigned by the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Steven Koutsis.

During the meeting, he stressed Sudan keenness to develop bilateral relations with the U.S. pointing to the "positive dialogue which led to the excellent implementation of the five-track plan"

He further said his country not only hopes to lift the economic sanctions and the removal from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism but also to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in regional and international issues.

For her part, the US official praised the close cooperation between her country and Sudan in the fight against terrorism, pointing out that the U.S. Congress is also following the five tracks and looks forward to supporting peace and stability in Sudan, said the statement.

Flynn visited Kutum locality in the North Darfur state and inspected the humanitarian situation at Ain Siro camp for displaced people.

She also met with the Governor Abdel-Wahid Youssef Ibrahim to discuss the security and humanitarian situations in North Darfur.

In statements to the official SUNA, the governor stated that the visiting American official requested to allow unfettered access to the humanitarian groups.

He said he explained that there is no any restriction on the humanitarian activities.

However, he further explained that purpose of the permission imposed on the humanitarian groups is "to coordinate and ensure the safety and security of aid workers during their movements within the state".

Last June a bipartisan group including 53 U.S. lawmakers strongly urged President Donald Trump to delay the permanent lifting of U.S. sanctions on Sudan.

“We write to request that you delay lifting these sanctions for one year or until your Administration has been able to fully staff the Department of State and National Security Council, and you have named a Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan,” said 53 Congressmen in a letter sent to President Trump on June 30.

