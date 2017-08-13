 
 
 
Ethiopia's PM visits Khartoum on Tuesday

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (L) meets with Sudan's President Omer al-Bashir at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum on December 3, 2013 (AFP Photo)
August 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on Tuesday will head a high-level delegation on a three-day official visit to Khartoum, said the Sudanese Presidency.

In a press release on Sunday, the presidential press office said the Ethiopian premier would discuss with President Omer al-Bashir ways to promote bilateral ties between the two countries as well as the regional and international issues of common concern.

Desalegn will also meet with Sudan’s First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih.

According to the press release, the visiting premier on Thursday would deliver a lecture on the situation in the Horn of Africa at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum.
He will also attend a cultural display and visit some industrial installations in Sudan.

The delegation accompanying the Ethiopian Prime Minister includes Minister of Government Communication Affairs Office, Negeri Lencho, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Electricity, Sileshi Bekele, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Berhane Gebrechristos, and State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene.

Sudanese-Ethiopian relations have witnessed remarkable development in the various political, economic, cultural and military fields in recent years.

The two countries are engaged more and more in joint economic projects particularly in the border areas for the benefit of the people from the two sides.

Last April, the two sides signed a number of joint agreements to promote economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries. Also in February, they signed multiple agreements to further boost up cooperation on a range of development activities.

Also, Khartoum provided support for the Ethiopian government which constructs a dam on the Blue Nile.

In October 2016, the two countries signed in Addis Ababa a memorandum of understanding providing to enhance joint security and military cooperation between the two neighbouring countries to fight terrorism.

(ST)

