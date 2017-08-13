Dialogue and SPLM reunification are the road for peace, say South Sudan’s, Kiir



August 13, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has unveiled that for him peace and political stability should be achieved through two tracks, saying the situation in the young nation has become embarrassing.

Kiir developed his vision for peace during a meeting with the Dinka traditional leaders from his home state of Gorgrial where over 30 people were killed during inter-communal clashes.

The head of state said he and the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai have developed two ways to end the conflict and return the country to peace.

"The national dialogue was one way to end the war. The other, he adds, is the reconciliation and reunification of the SPLM leaders while the regional revitalization forum provides a supplementary role."

He further urged the armed opposition groups to stop fighting and join the national dialogue, saying the country and the people deserve peace, security and stability in order to rebuild their lives after years of destruction.

“When you look at the current situation and look at the cause of the liberation struggle, you wonder why people should continue to suffer after fighting to gain independence. These are the questions we get and this is the reason why this senseless war should stop. And indeed it must top,” he told the Dinka elders at his residence in Juba.

He stressed that his government is implementing the peace agreement and the current situation will be overcome.

“The formation of the government has been completed and the cooperation of the ministers in the government has been encouraging. We want this spirit of cooperation to extend to all the states so that peace and harmony are realised at the grassroots level," he said.

He further pointed to the recent clashes among the Dinka Youth groups in Gogrial saying "There should not be fighting among communities like you are doing in the state."

"It has to stop," he stressed.

He urged the tribal leaders to promote peace among their communities and to brief their people about the government efforts to end the war and bring stability in the whole country.

"As you go back, help the state government in sensitization and mobilization efforts to enlighten the people about the importance of peaceful dialogue. As the transitional government of national unity, we have decided that stopping this war is the priority and we have clear plans to stop it," he reiterated.

(ST)