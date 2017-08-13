 
 
 
White Nile state to take South Sudanese back to refugees camps

Parts of Al-waral refugee camp in the White Nile State devastated after riots on 3 3 August 2017 (ST photo)
August 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The White Nile State government Saturday said it plans to bring back into refugee camps some 46,000 South Sudanese living in the residential neighbourhoods in several towns.

The head of the technical coordination committee for refugee affairs in the White Nile State, Tayeb Mohamed Abdallah said they plan to relocate to the refugee camps near the border areas some 46,000 refugees living in Kosti, Rabek, Ad Douiem and other towns. by refugee law.

The state official further told the semi-official Sudanese Media Center (SMC) that any refugee refuses to comply with the law will be deported from the country.

last Sunday, Sudanese interior ministry decided to divide a camp for South Sudanese refugees in the White Nile State into three camps, together with a number of measures to control the security situation.

The measure was taken after the eruption of violence at Al-Waral Camp where a group of refugees set fires to tents before to looting stores and humanitarian services buildings. The refugees are also accused of raping four Sudanese female teachers working in the camp.

Abdallah said that the state of White Nile hosts more than (150) thousand refugees in several camps established on areas owned by individuals and cooperative societies and agricultural land.

He further regretted that the refugees didn’t appreciate all the efforts done by the Sudanese people and their government.

Last week, the White Nile State Governor Abdel-Hameed Musa Kasha accused officers of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army of being behind the riots in the camp. The local authorities announced also they will try the perpetrators of violence soon.

(ST)

