South Darfur authorities arrest tribal leader

Security forces in the capital of south Darfur State Nyala on 5 July 2016 (ST Photo)
August 12, 2017 (NYALA) - South Darfur security services arrested the head of the Falata tribe Shura Council Abdallah Mohamed Arshu, in front of the Al-Jabal Mosque after he left the evening prayers. after protesting against the search operations for some individuals people accused of stealing cattle.

A member of the Falata tribal body, Mohamed Ahmed Saleh told Sudan Tribune that a force of the military intelligence Friday arrested Arshu, in front of the Al-Jabal neighbourhood mosque after the evening prayer.

"He was arrested because of his vitriolic criticism for search operations conducted by the army in his tribal areas (in Tullus locality) during a meeting of the Native Administration leaders with the Vice-President Hasabo Abdel Rahman who visited the state recently in a campaign for weapons collection".

Two weeks ago, security forces carried out large-scale searches in Rajag Serqaila and Damsu areas of the Falata tribe in South Darfur for weapons and individuals accused of stealing cattle belonging to the Salamat tribe.

At the time, another Falata tribal leader, Youssef Abashar, accused the security forces of exceeding their mission and stealing the belongings of civilians and conducting search operations for women in a humiliating manner.

Sudanese government directed Darfur authorities to deal roughly with the tribal leaders who encourage attacks on the other tribes. The orders come within the framework of a new policy to stem the intercommunal violence.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

