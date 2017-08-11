Germany donates $8m to boost livelihoods in South Sudan

August 11, 2017 (JUBA) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a $8 million contribution from the German government of enhance recovery operation in war-torn South Sudan.

People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

The funds will reportedly enable WFP support initiatives to strengthen the resilience of over 180,000 people through food assistance and cash transfers.

“This generous contribution demonstrates Germany’s commitment to fighting hunger in this country beyond emergency assistance,” said Adnan Khan, WFP Representative and Country Director in South Sudan.

“It is important to bring life-saving help but it is equally necessary to help communities improve their livelihoods. It instils a sense of hope in people and allows them to become more self-reliant,” he added.

Hunger has reached unprecedented levels in South Sudan with an estimated six million people, half of the population, unsure of where their next meal will come from. WFP and partners bring life-saving assistance to people in extreme need and also support action towards longer-term food security.

This year WFP plans to assist more than 500,000 people, including 260,000 women, through food assistance to build assets such as vegetable gardens, access roads and shallow wells to help families strengthen resilience and rebuild livelihoods.

Participants also receive training on life skills including gardening, and ideas to generate income to sustain themselves. The new funds from Germany are expected to support these activities.

Germany has displayed a firm commitment to improving the lives of people since South Sudan obtained independence in 2011. It has contributed more than $102 million to WFP’s operations in the last five years.

This includes $21.9 million earlier in 2017 to support WFP’s efforts to fight famine and provide long-term nutrition activities, as well as funding for the UN Humanitarian Air Service, which enables humanitarian workers to fly within South Sudan.

Sustained donor support for WFP’s operations is vital to keep saving lives and restoring livelihoods. WFP urgently needs US$150 million to cover its food security, logistics and air operations for the next six months.

Since the start of the year, WFP has reportedly provided food and nutrition assistance to 3.8 million people in the East African nation.

(ST)