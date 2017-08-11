Sudan’s VP directs South Darfur to prepare for disarmament campaign

August 10, 2017 (NYALA) - The Sudanese Vice President, Hasabo Abdel Rahman, gave the South Darfur state government 72 hours to form a military force to conduct massive search operations in Nyala to control arms, drugs and unlicensed vehicles.

Sudanese vice-president Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman (Photo SUNA)

Abdel Rahman, who is also Chairman of the higher committee tasked with the collection of illegal arms told the South Darfur government on Thursday that the presidency will not back down from its decision to collect weapons.

He further said the step will begin to collect the weapons of the regular forces, including the three militias of Rapid Support Forces, the Border Guards and the Popular Defense Forces. He added this step will be followed by the reorganization of the military who will be tasked with collecting arms from the tribes.

The vice president and the members of the disarmament committee who are touring Darfur five states this week will conclude their tour on Friday by visiting East Darfur capital, Ed Daein.

The proliferation of weapons in the hands of civilians is "a threat to the national security" he told the South Darfur government.

He further directed the governments of Darfur states to arrest tribesmen in the event of any tribal clashes in the future in addition to sack any tribal official who fails to cooperate in the process of disarmament of the members of his tribe.

Hasabo said that the government gave the regular military forces large attributions and powers in dealing with any citizen objecting or trying to resist the enforcement of these decisions, including the use of lethal force.

He said the government forces have to use the emergency law against criminals and warlords and to shoot them without hesitation if needed.

(ST)