August 11, 2017 (JUBA) - More than 20 million people remain at risk from famine in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and in the north-eastern part of Nigeria, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.

A UN Security Council session on New York (UN photo)

The anticipated catastrophe, the Security Council said in a statement, was directly linked to the armed conflicts raging in these four countries.

"The Security Council notes the devastating impact on civilians of ongoing armed conflict and violence," the statement reads in part.

The 15-member Security Council, in the statement, also emphasized with deep concern that ongoing conflicts and violence have devastating humanitarian consequences and hinder an effective humanitarian response in the short, medium and long term and are therefore a major cause of famine in the situations above.

It, however, called on all parties involved in the various conflicts in the four mentioned nations to "respect and protect medical facilities and personnel and their means of transport and equipment."

"The Security Council underlines the obligations of all parties to armed conflict to respect and protect civilians," it said.

It went on to issue a call for "all parties in Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and northeast Nigeria to urgently take steps that would enable a more effective humanitarian response."

The Security Council also commended donors for providing humanitarian assistance in response to the four crises but said additional resources and funding are needed "to pull people back from the brink of famine."

The council also called on UN members to make good on their pledge of aid to help tackle the burgeoning threat of famine.

Meanwhile, the 15-member Security Council asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "in light of the unprecedented threat of famine" to brief members in October on "impediments" in each of the four countries to responding effectively. It also demanded specific recommendations on how to address the impediments.

According to the UN’s humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, only $2.5bn have so far been paid up by donors to tackle the crisis, out of a total of $4.9bn urgently needed.

(ST)