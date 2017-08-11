Sudan and Jordan ink cooperation agreements



August 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) — Sudan’s prime minister and his Jordanian counterpart Thursday signed ten cooperation agreements to enhance bilateral relations in various areas including economy education.

The agreements were by signed Sudan’s First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh and the visiting Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Al-Mulki at the end of the seventh session of the Sudanese-Jordanian Joint High Committee held in Khartoum.

The signed memorandums of understanding include education, culture, youth, social development, vocational training, industrial cities, electricity and renewable energy, strategic planning, and mineral resources for the three upcoming years 2017-2020.

The two countries also agreed to activate the joint business council comprising representatives of the Federation of Sudanese Businessmen and Employers and Jordan’s Businessmen Association and the chambers of industry and commerce.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the signing ceremony, Saleh said the signed agreements reflect the strong relations between the two countries, pointing to Sudan’s keenness to find the effective mechanisms to implement it for the benefit of the two peoples.

Also, he expressed Sudan’s readiness to facilitate all procedures for Jordanian investors.

For his part, Al-Mulki expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meetings, noting that the two sides would assess the progress achieved in the implementation of the signed deals every six months and work jointly to remove any obstacles that might be facing the process.

The Jordanian prime minister urged businessmen from both countries to take advantage of the planned maritime line linking the ports of both countries, located on the opposite sides of the Red Sea.

He said that Jordan’s sole port in Aqaba would be an entry gate for Sudanese products bound for the Levant.

The size of trade exchange between Jordan and Sudan ranges between 80 and 120 million U.S. dollars annually.

Also, there are 228 Jordanian investment projects in Sudan, with 166 industrial projects, 55 in the service sector and 17 in the agricultural sector.

(ST)