 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 11 August 2017

Sudan and Jordan ink cooperation agreements

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh and the visiting Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Al-Mulki sign cooperation agreements on 10 Aug 2017 (Suna Photo)
August 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) — Sudan’s prime minister and his Jordanian counterpart Thursday signed ten cooperation agreements to enhance bilateral relations in various areas including economy education.

The agreements were by signed Sudan’s First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh and the visiting Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Al-Mulki at the end of the seventh session of the Sudanese-Jordanian Joint High Committee held in Khartoum.

The signed memorandums of understanding include education, culture, youth, social development, vocational training, industrial cities, electricity and renewable energy, strategic planning, and mineral resources for the three upcoming years 2017-2020.
The two countries also agreed to activate the joint business council comprising representatives of the Federation of Sudanese Businessmen and Employers and Jordan’s Businessmen Association and the chambers of industry and commerce.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the signing ceremony, Saleh said the signed agreements reflect the strong relations between the two countries, pointing to Sudan’s keenness to find the effective mechanisms to implement it for the benefit of the two peoples.

Also, he expressed Sudan’s readiness to facilitate all procedures for Jordanian investors.

For his part, Al-Mulki expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meetings, noting that the two sides would assess the progress achieved in the implementation of the signed deals every six months and work jointly to remove any obstacles that might be facing the process.

The Jordanian prime minister urged businessmen from both countries to take advantage of the planned maritime line linking the ports of both countries, located on the opposite sides of the Red Sea.

He said that Jordan’s sole port in Aqaba would be an entry gate for Sudanese products bound for the Levant.

The size of trade exchange between Jordan and Sudan ranges between 80 and 120 million U.S. dollars annually.

Also, there are 228 Jordanian investment projects in Sudan, with 166 industrial projects, 55 in the service sector and 17 in the agricultural sector.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why Somaliland finds no global sympathizers? 2017-08-10 06:41:14 By Abdirahman M Dirye Hargaysa-Addis Ababa— 04, 08, 2017. This France25 Channel yesterday hostile remarks concluded with this “…. (Somaliland’s) recognition be undeniably hard to attain” and the (...)

Making sense out of South Sudan unprecedented politics 2017-08-05 07:14:38 By Lako Jada Kwajok Before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world was bipolar regarding political alliances. America was the leading superpower of the Western bloc of nations while (...)

Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.