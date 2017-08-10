SPLM-N Rift: Agar says al-Hilu undermined efforts to reunite the Movement



August 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) accused Abdelaziz al-Hilu the chairman of the other faction (SPLM-N al-Hilu) of undermining ongoing efforts to reunite the group and announced they would build a separate structure.

Al-Hilu two days ago promoted military generals, appointed two new deputy chairmen and a new chief of staff of the military wing of his group. Also, he appointed a committee to organise an extraordinary national convention chaired by Arnu Ngutullu Loddi -SPLM/A-N official spokesman.

Further, the former deputy chairman reinstated all the former leading members who had been sacked from the group or their leading positions.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, SPLM-N Agar spokesperson Mubarak Ardol condemned the "one man show" management style, adding al-Hil proclaimed himself as "Supreme Leader" without reference to any institution or political and military leading members.

"The announcement of the new movement harmed the initiatives taken by internal and regional SPLM friends to reunite the Movement and created an atmosphere unfavourable to the SPLM unity," he stressed.

Ardol further said they abstained from making decisions related to the SPLM-N structure and leadership to give a chance for the Movement’s unity.

"But after the issuance of these decisions by the former deputy chairman, the postponed steps will be announced and he will bear responsibility for the failure of all the attempts to reunite the SPLM, including significant efforts carried out by a large number of SPLM leaders in the Nuba Mountains/South Kordofan."

The statement didn’t name the parties that tried to reconcile the two factions, but the opposition Sudan Call forces last month announced their decision to undertake a mediation in this respect.

The SPLM-N Agar, in addition, pointed to the military promotions that al-Hilu announced saying they constitute a violation of promotion regulations. It also pointed to the appointment of the committees’ members saying it damages the national character of the group and marginalise the Blue Nile and the North.

Pursuing his explanations, Ardol blamed al-Hilu for the sack of the leading members who had been reinstated last Wednesday saying that Agar and the secretary general Yasir Arman endorsed it at the time to maintain the group’s unity. He said the same for the committee tasked with the drafting of the manifesto. He accused al-Hilu of obstructing its activities.

THE WAY FORWARD

The statement said the SPLM-N Agar is drafting a document on the issues of renewal, construction and the way forward.

"(This document) will be presented to the members, cadres and leaders of the SPLM for its evaluation, development and adoption at an expanded meeting that will include representatives and leaders of the SPLM from all over the Sudan to adopt a new path in building the SPLM as a national democratic liberation movement," said Ardol.

Also, he disclosed that a "transitional leadership structure" will be announced within a month as they are now conducting consultations to form it.

The rift in the rebel group has stopped efforts to reach a humanitarian cessation of hostilities in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan paving the way for political talks. Also, it is not clear if the mediation plan to bring the two groups under one negotiating delegation or will form two delegations one to negotiate on the Blue Nile State and the other on the South Kordofan State.

The Sudanese government called on the SPLM-N factions to resume peace talks before the end of next October. But the two factions, however, said the African Union mediation didn’t approach them to discuss the resumption of peace talks.

Agar’s group said they are only ready for talks on the humanitarian assistance but refuse any discussions on the political agenda. The SPLM-N al-Hilu just announced a six-month cessation of hostilities nevertheless it has frozen any talks with the government for the time being.

(ST)