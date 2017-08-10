August 9, 2017 (JUBA) - At least 38 people were killed when the Apuk and Aguok clans clashed in the north-west of the country, an official has disclosed.
- Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red
The deputy governor of South Sudan’s Gogrial state, Agoth Mel said over 30 people were injured during clashes between the two clans.
South Sudan was plunged into a military conflict when a split between Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar escalated in December 2013. Since then, tens of thousands have been killed and about 3.8 million displaced, according to the United Nations.
The United Nations said on Monday it was investigating reports that 25 people were been killed in South Sudan‘s central Gok state in clashes between two tribal factions.
A U.N. official in South Sudan‘s capital Juba was quoted saying they had received reports on Saturday that 25 civilians had been killed and 27 wounded in clashes between Waat and Ayiel, two ethnic groups that are part of South Sudan‘s Dinka Gok tribe.
Until now, it remains unclear what could have caused clashes between the two clans.
Baipath Majuec Riel Puop, a legislator from Gok State was quoted saying clashes begun with the killing of a member of one of the two groups by another, thus causing retaliatory attacks.
Puop blamed the violence on the area local authorities whom he said had failed to arrest the perpetrators of the clan violence.
“The role of the state is to protect the people and when something like that happened, it is they to arrest,” Puop told the U.N sponsored Radio Miraya Tuesday.
Ethnic violence in South Sudan has a long history among its varied ethnic groups. South Sudan has 64 tribes with the largest being the Dinkas, who constitute about 35% of the population and predominate in government.
Most conflicts in South Sudan are reportedly aggravated among nomadic groups over the issue of cattle and grazing land and is part of the wider nomadic conflicts.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Why Somaliland finds no global sympathizers? 2017-08-10 06:41:14 By Abdirahman M Dirye Hargaysa-Addis Ababa— 04, 08, 2017. This France25 Channel yesterday hostile remarks concluded with this “…. (Somaliland’s) recognition be undeniably hard to attain” and the (...)
Making sense out of South Sudan unprecedented politics 2017-08-05 07:14:38 By Lako Jada Kwajok Before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world was bipolar regarding political alliances. America was the leading superpower of the Western bloc of nations while (...)
Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)
MORE