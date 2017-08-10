Yemen’s Houthis attack Sudanese embassy in Sana’a

August 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Yemen’s foreign ministry accused the rebel militias of attacking the Sudanese embassy in the Yemeni capital Sana’a which is controlled by the Iran-backed alliance of Houthis Ansarullah group and former President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s General People’s Congress (GPC).

A Houthi Shiite rebel carries his weapon as he joins others to protest against Saudi-led airstrikes at a rally in Sanaa, Yemen on 1 April 2015 (Photo: AP/Hani Mohamed)

"The attack by the coup militias on the embassy of the sisterly Republic of the Sudan for the second time, the looting of the Mission’s vehicles and the tampering with its contents confirms the militia’s determination to commit the crime without respect for the diplomatic missions’ premises," said a statement released by the Yemeni foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Last July, the exiled government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi accused the Houthi militias of attacking the Sudanese mission in Sana’s. But the latter denied the accusation saying it was part of a media misleading campaign to cover the insecurity in Aden which is controlled by the UN backed government.

Houthi media attack the Sudanese government and denounce Sudan’s participation in the Saudi-led military coalition intervened in a civil war in Yemen in March 2015.

Reached by Sudan Tribune for comment on the attack, a Sudanese diplomat said they are investigating the information with the embassy of Sudan which relocated in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The Yemeni foreign ministry said the attack intends clearly to harm the relations of the Yemeni people with brotherly and friendly peoples. Also, it called for an international condemnation of the criminal actions of the Iran-backed groups which control most of the northern Yemen.

