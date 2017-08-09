Sudan’s cabinet approves roadmap to implement dialogue outcome

August 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Secretary General of Sudan’s national dialogue Hashim Ali Salim Wednesday said the Council of Ministers has approved a roadmap to implement the outcome of the dialogue.

3rd meeting of the national dialogue national assembly in Khartoum on Thursday 20 August 2015 (Photo - SUNA)

Last October, the political forces participating in the national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The National Consensus Government (NCG) was installed last May to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

Following his meeting with the First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih Wednesday, Salim said the former instructed to strengthen coordination between ministries and the Higher Coordination Committee to Follow-Up on the Implementation of the Dialogue Outcome.

He pointed to the existence of a follow-up committee in each ministry to report the minister who in return reports to the Council of Ministers, saying the latter would submit quarterly reports to the higher committee.

The opposition groups boycotted the national dialogue because the government didn’t agree to a humanitarian truce with the armed groups and due to its refusal to implement a number of confidence building measures aiming to create a conducive environment in the country before to hold the inclusive dialogue.

(ST)