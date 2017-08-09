 
 
 
Sudanese army, AFRICOM discuss regional security and terrorism

General Staff, Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi and the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), Alexander Laskaris, speaks to the press on 9 August 2017 (SUNA Photo)
August 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF)’s Chief of the General Staff, Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi and the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), Alexander Laskaris, on Wednesday have discussed regional security and joint cooperation to combat terrorism and human trafficking.

In press statements following his meeting with Laskaries, Adawi said the former’s visit to Sudan comes within the frame work of the ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the two countries and armies.

He said the meeting discussed the five-track engagement plan between Washington and Khartoum, pointing they discussed regional issues and particularly the situation in Libya.

Washington is involved in a five-track engagement process with the Sudan over the permanent lift of sanctions on Sudan. The process includes the fight against terrorism, Uganda’s Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Sudan’s role in the peace process in South Sudan, Sudan’s peace and the humanitarian situation in Darfur region, the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Adawi stressed the two side shared identical views on the situation in Libya, saying Sudan is ready “to cooperate with others to restore security, stability and peace in that country”.

He said the meeting also discussed the situation in Somalia and efforts to combat terrorism and human trafficking in the region, pointing to the possibility of resuming military cooperation between Washington and Khartoum after meeting some requirements which he saw would pave the road for that cooperation.

The Sudanese official disclosed they were invited to participate as observers in the Shining Star military exercise between the U.S. and Egypt.

“The visit has opened the door to further dialogue and to discuss many issues that could restore our relations in the field of military cooperation,” he said.

For his part, Laskaris said the meeting discussed a number of issues and on top of which is the Sudanese-U.S. relations, saying the two sides share common views on the importance to restore security and stability in Libya as well as combating terrorism and human trafficking.

Last April, Adawi took part in a meeting of AFRICOM chiefs of general staff in Stuttgart, Germany.

Since last year Washington praised Khartoum cooperation in the counterterrorism but the east African nation remains in the list of states sponsoring terrorism with North Korea, Iran and Syria.

Earlier this year the two countries reappointed military attachés in their respective diplomatic missions in Khartoum and Washington for the first time since over thirty years ago.

Established in 2007, the AFRICOM is responsible for U.S. military operations and military relations with African armies.

Besides military cooperation with the African armies, it supports the anti-LRA African Union-led military campaign, a regional operation against Boko Haram group or the military operation on al-Qaeda-linked group AKMI in Mali and other regional operation to eradicate terror groups.

