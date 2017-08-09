 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 9 August 2017

Jordan’s Prime Minister to visit Khartoum on Thursday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Jordanian Prime Minister, Hani Al-Mulki, would pay a one-day official visit to Khartoum on Thursday, said Sudan’s official news agency SUNA.

JPEG - 14.4 kb
Jordan’s Prime Minister Hani Mulki (Reuters)

According to the state agency, Al-Mulki would discuss with the First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih ways to enhance bilateral relations between Aman and Khartoum as well as issues of common concern.

During the visit, the Joint Ministerial Committee between the two countries chaired by the two Prime Ministers would meet at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum.

The two sides are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements to promote cooperation between the two countries in the various fields.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Making sense out of South Sudan unprecedented politics 2017-08-05 07:14:38 By Lako Jada Kwajok Before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world was bipolar regarding political alliances. America was the leading superpower of the Western bloc of nations while (...)

Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)

Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.