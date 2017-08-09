Jordan’s Prime Minister to visit Khartoum on Thursday

August 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Jordanian Prime Minister, Hani Al-Mulki, would pay a one-day official visit to Khartoum on Thursday, said Sudan’s official news agency SUNA.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Hani Mulki (Reuters)

According to the state agency, Al-Mulki would discuss with the First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih ways to enhance bilateral relations between Aman and Khartoum as well as issues of common concern.

During the visit, the Joint Ministerial Committee between the two countries chaired by the two Prime Ministers would meet at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum.

The two sides are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements to promote cooperation between the two countries in the various fields.

(ST)