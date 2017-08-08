South Sudan governor denies rebel captured Maiwut town



August 8, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese governor of Maiwut state denied on Tuesday that rebel fighters allied to the exiled former First Vice President Riek Machar have gained control of Maiwut town, the administrative headquarters of Maiwut state.

Governor Bol Ruach told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that he was now in Pagak town, the former rebel headquarters located at South Sudan-Ethiopia border to seal it off for rebel activities and to deploy custom officers and immigration officials to resume movement of goods and services between the two countries.

“That is not true. The rebels have not captured Maiwut, instead, I am speaking to you now in Pagak, which as you know was their headquarters but our forces took it from them on Sunday and I came here to talk to the people, especially the civil population,” said governor Ruach when reached on Tuesday.

The governor was reacting to several reports from government officials claiming Maiwut town came under attack by the fighters allied to Machar on Monday afternoon, leading to a brief takeover.

“There is a funny thing here. The government forces captured Pagak the HQ of Riek Machar which was a good news indeed but they made a big mistake, they left Maiwut town when they were going to Pagak and Maiwut was seized by Riek Machar militia,” a top state official told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

State Parliament Speaker Choul Dep Kiir did not deny or confirm the state headquarters was overrun by the rebels. Instead, he said government forces have gone to Pagak to close down the border with Ethiopia. He did not deny or confirm the recapture of the town by the rebels.

Another official said rebels briefly took control of the town on Monday afternoon before later withdrawing to the outskirts.

The military spokesman of the faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) loyal to the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai denied the rebel had gained access to the town.

“This is not true. We are still maintaining our defensive lines both in Maiwut and Pagak,” said Dickson Gatluak Jock when reached for comments regarding the development on Tuesday.

(ST)