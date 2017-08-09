 
 
 
First batch of regional forces arrive in South Sudan

August 8, 2017 (JUBA) – Over 100 peacekeepers from Rwanda are in South Sudan as part of the regional protection forces approved by the United Nations last year.

JPEG - 45.2 kb
The head of the UN mission in South Sudan David Shearer addresses reporters on arrival of regional protection forces from Rwanda, August 8, 2017 (UN photo)

David Shearer, the head of the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), announced the arrival of the regional protections forces in the capital, Juba on Tuesday.

"It will enable us to put more patrols along insecure roads where there have been attacks on civilian convoys," Shearer told reporters.

"It will enable us, as I said before, to help protect civilians and build a durable peace in South Sudan,” he added.

A Nepalese high readiness company and over 100 Bangladeshi engineers have already arrived in the mission area as part of the force, according to Shearer.

Some 600 additional Rwandan peacekeepers, Shearer said, will arrive in next few weeks while the arrival of Ethiopian troops is imminent.

Currently, there are already around 12,000 troops operating under UNMISS in South Sudan, but the Security Council authorised the deployment of the regional forces after the July 2016 violence amid complaints the UN failed to protect the civilians.

In August 2016, the UN Security Council, following a request by the regional body Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), approved the deployment of 4,000-strong RPF force to secure Juba in the aftermath of renewed clash there.

South Sudan’s coalition government confirmed its unconditional consent to the deployment of the force in a communiqué to the Security Council on November 30, 2016.

The 4,000-strong force is meant to protect civilians from the gang rapes and other abuses seen during the fighting that erupted in the capital, Juba, a year ago. This additional force would beef up the existing 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping troops.

South Sudan’s civil war has killed tens of thousands and displaced over two million civilians in less than five years, according to the UN.

Last month, South Sudan government said it had completed the verification needed for regional protection forces to be deployed in the country.

Once deployed, the regional protection forces will be mandated to protect key installations like the Juba airport, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and provide protection to the civilians.

(ST)

