 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 9 August 2017

UN appoints Kenyan general to head Darfur joint force

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 8, 2017 (JUBA) – Lieutenant General Leonard Muriuki Ngondi, a Kenyan national, has been appointed force commander for the African Union United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

JPEG - 94.1 kb
Kenya’s Lieutenant General Leonard Muriuki Ngondi (Getty)

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres and AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat announced the appointment of Muriuki, who succeeds Rwanda’s Frank Mushyo Kamanzi on Tuesday.

Muriuki, who is currently the commandant of the National Defence College, a position he has held since 2016, has reportedly had a distinguished career with the Kenyan Defence Forces, spanning over thirty-nine years, including as commander of Kenyan army (2015-16).

The Kenyan also served as general officer commanding western command and general officer commanding eastern command, chief instructor Defence Staff College, Brigade Commander and Commandant School of Infantry.

He has also served as force commander of the UN mission in Liberia (2012) and commanding officer of the Kenyan battalion (KENBATT) in the UN mission in Sierra Leone (2000). He was also deployed as part of the Kenyan contingent to the UN Transition Assistance Group in Namibia (1990).

A graduate of the Kenyan National Defence College and Defence Staff College, Muriuki holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human and Social Studies from the University of South Africa and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

The African Union/UN hybrid operation in Darfur was formally established by the Security Council on 31 July 2007 through the adoption of resolution 1769, referred to by its acronym UNAMID, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

UNAMID formally took over from the AU Mission in Sudan (AMIS) on 31 December 2007.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Making sense out of South Sudan unprecedented politics 2017-08-05 07:14:38 By Lako Jada Kwajok Before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world was bipolar regarding political alliances. America was the leading superpower of the Western bloc of nations while (...)

Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)

Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.