UN appoints Kenyan general to head Darfur joint force

August 8, 2017 (JUBA) – Lieutenant General Leonard Muriuki Ngondi, a Kenyan national, has been appointed force commander for the African Union United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).
- Kenya’s Lieutenant General Leonard Muriuki Ngondi (Getty)
The UN Secretary-General António Guterres and AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat announced the appointment of Muriuki, who succeeds Rwanda’s Frank Mushyo Kamanzi on Tuesday.
Muriuki, who is currently the commandant of the National Defence College, a position he has held since 2016, has reportedly had a distinguished career with the Kenyan Defence Forces, spanning over thirty-nine years, including as commander of Kenyan army (2015-16).
The Kenyan also served as general officer commanding western command and general officer commanding eastern command, chief instructor Defence Staff College, Brigade Commander and Commandant School of Infantry.
He has also served as force commander of the UN mission in Liberia (2012) and commanding officer of the Kenyan battalion (KENBATT) in the UN mission in Sierra Leone (2000). He was also deployed as part of the Kenyan contingent to the UN Transition Assistance Group in Namibia (1990).
A graduate of the Kenyan National Defence College and Defence Staff College, Muriuki holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human and Social Studies from the University of South Africa and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.
The African Union/UN hybrid operation in Darfur was formally established by the Security Council on 31 July 2007 through the adoption of resolution 1769, referred to by its acronym UNAMID, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
UNAMID formally took over from the AU Mission in Sudan (AMIS) on 31 December 2007.
