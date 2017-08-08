 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 8 August 2017

S. Sudan rebels warn civilians within military barracks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 7, 2017 (JUBA) - A senior rebel commander allied to South Sudan’s armed opposition leader and former First-Vice President Riek Machar has urged civilians living within military barracks to relocate.

JPEG - 41 kb
Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, in Unity state 25 February, 2013 (ST)

Lt. Gen James Koang Chuol, the rebels’ deputy chief of staff for administration and finance, warned civilians, mainly women and children residing inside or within military barracks to vacate the area.

“This is to inform all civilians who are living with the soldiers from their barracks to desist from it, in order to avoid from being caught up in the fighting,” he told Sudan Tribune in a phone interview Monday.

The warning follows renewed fighting between the country’s rival forces in South Sudan’s oil-rich Unity state, north of the country.

According to the senior rebel, official, recent clashes between their forces and the army at Tor-Abieth in the oil fields north of Unity state left several civilians wounded and a number of them were captured.

The majorities of those captured, he said, were women and children living in barracks at Tor-Abieth, located west of Unity state oil fields.

The armed opposition fighters claimed government forces have been using civilians as human shields in their military barracks.

“I am urging the people of Unity state, especially women and children who have been staying with soldiers in their barracks to immediately stop living with them,” he stressed.

Meanwhile Koang confirmed the fall of Pagak, a town located on South Sudan’s border with Ethiopia to government forces on Sunday.

“It is not the end of our rebellion if Pagak town is taken by the government today. Our struggles still continue and being defeated today is not the end of everything, it is part of the war” he said.

Paul Lam, the deputy spokesman of the armed opposition fighters said their forces in Pagak were forced to withdraw from the town after government forces launched a ground attack supported by air cover using heavy weapons, despite the presence of civilians.

“Because of the artillery and bombardments, our forces decided to pull out from Pagak to avoid civilians being caught up in the cross fire. Now the government is controlling Pagak. It was an unprovoked attack, which is a clear violation of the ceasefire they claimed to have declared in May,” said Lam in a statement issued on Monday.

“Now you wonder why the same party which claimed to have issued unilateral ceasefire launched attacks,” he added.

Santo Domic, deputy spokesman of the government forces confirmed the presence of government forces in Pagak, the main rebel-controlled town, located at the South Sudan-Ethiopia border.

He claimed the South Sudanese forces responded to an attack carried out on the government held positions in the area by armed opposition SPLA-IO of the former Vice President Riek Machar, resulting in the defeat and subsequent takeover of their headquarters during hot pursuit operations on Sunday.

“When fighting breaks out and one retreats, the other ensures the retreating party is pursued to a point that it would not have the capability to make another comeback," he said.

The South Sudanese civil war is a conflict in South Sudan between forces of the government and opposition forces. In December 2013, President Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of attempting a coup d’état. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in the country’s worst-ever violence after it seceded from Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 August 07:47, by Lenin Bull

    These empty threats wouldn’t work. NGUNDAENG’s IO is a spent force like LRA in Uganda, Alqeida in Afghanistan, and UNITA in Angola. Who are you kidding folks? James Koang Chol and this villager called Simon Gatwech Dual are either dead or terribly wounded and disabled and are sitting idly in khartoum and cannot fight anybody. Fools.

    repondre message

  • 8 August 07:52, by Lenin Bull

    Don’t use scare-crows in real war like ours in South Sudan by mentioning dead soldiers and generals like James Chuol Ranley and this villager made mocking chief of staff Simon Gatwech Dual. This strategy wouldn’t scare or deter the SPLA from cleaning the country up from your mad messes. Keep on deceiving yourselves folks.

    repondre message

    • 8 August 07:58, by Newsudan

      at least all South Sudanese should read Isaiah 18.we will be fighting to the end of world.

      repondre message

    • 8 August 08:19, by Resolution

      the capture of pagak will never resolves the issue of economic crisis and shall not change the behaviour of our sitting president for examples mistreating other tribes including Awielian community loyal to Malong. after Pagak, Malong will be hang believe me or not peace is only option for south Sudanese.

      repondre message

  • 8 August 08:01, by Lenin Bull

    Get this news: Nuer-IO soldiers are running away from whole Equatoria region flushed out by NASA for defiling that region with empty meaningless rebellion. Shilluk-IO soldiers are surrendering daily to government forces in Kodok-Fashoda State, Pagak is captured, Sudan burned down refugee camps in White Nile State because of Nuer hooliganism in those camps,etc.

    repondre message

  • 8 August 08:10, by Lenin Bull

    NewSudan you have pig skull.Isaiah 18 was not meant for this IO meaningless war driven superstition and tribal hatred towards Dinka nation and the whole country. Isaiah 18 has no hints at all on this meaningless fratricide conflict among tall black skin and brave people whom Isaiah put on one side and invading foreigners on the other. Read the Bible well. This is not easy corrupted NGUNGAENG thing

    repondre message

    • 8 August 08:32, by Newsudan

      Lenin Bull
      You never understood me
      Isaiah seemed to have seen endless war we are going through, no rest at all.perhaps, he mean it,but there is light at the end of tunnel, Isaiah 18:7 a time is coming,.....

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Making sense out of South Sudan unprecedented politics 2017-08-05 07:14:38 By Lako Jada Kwajok Before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world was bipolar regarding political alliances. America was the leading superpower of the Western bloc of nations while (...)

Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)

Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.