Maiwut state governor urges civilians to return home

August 7, 2017 (MAIWUT) – The Governor of Maiwut, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states has appealed to citizens in the neigbouring countries and those residing in the neigboring states to return home and help in the process of rebuilding the new state.

IDPs shelter near the UNMISS base in Wau (IOM/Gonzalez 2016)

“Your government will provide the basic services such security, education, health, cleaning drinking water and all other basic necessities,” said Major General Bol Ruach Rom in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

“Your government is here to provide all the necessary support to you,” he added.

Calls from the governor came less than a day after government forces took control of Pagak, a rebel stronghold at South Sudan’s border with Ethiopia.

Governor Rom thanked citizens in the state for accepting calls for peace and the national dialogue President Salva Kiir declared in May.

He said the state government will be deploying customs and immigration officers at the border post after successfully and peacefully securing the border town of Pagak with Ethiopia.

“I will be also meeting my counterpart of Gambella region Ato Gatluak Tut Khot, the President of Gambella Region, soon to discuss the border related security and development issues,” stressed Rom.

He added, “Peace is the only way to development and prosperity”.

Meanwhile, the governor appealed to all United Nations agencies, international humanitarian, regional and local organisations to return to Maiwut and provide the necessary assistance for the returnees.

The South Sudanese civil war is a conflict in South Sudan between forces of the government and opposition forces. In December 2013, President Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of attempting a coup d’état. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in the country’s worst-ever violence after it seceded from Sudan.

(ST)

  8 August 08:51, by Lenin Bull

    Congratulations my brother Hon.Governor Bol Ruach Rom. Let us convince our people in Gajaak to leave this Riek madness and return to the fold of the government and the country. No Jaangs will come to live in Gajaakland but peace will bless Gajaakland with schools, health services, stable agriculture and other cultural activities like cattle rearing, fishing, and normal trade within and withoutside

