 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 7 August 2017

AFRICOM deputy commander to meet senior Sudanese gov’t and army officials

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. embassy in Khartoum has confirmed the arrival of the Deputy Commander of U.S. Africa Command on Tuesday saying he would meet senior military and government officials in the first visit of its kind.

JPEG - 27.6 kb
Ambassador Alexander M. Laskaris

"The Deputy to the Commander for Civil-Military Engagement, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), Ambassador Alexander M. Laskaris, will visit Khartoum, August 8-9 to meet with senior military, political, and government leadership," reads a statement released on Monday.

Ambassador Laskaris is the most senior civilian U.S. Government official in the AFRICOM leadership.

The purpose of the two-day visit is to discuss areas of cooperation mutually beneficial to Sudan and the United States and to identify ways to work together to improve security in the region, further said the statement.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said he would meet Laskaris who is a former U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Guinea from September 2012 to November 2015.

The American official will also discuss Sudan’s continued progress in improving humanitarian access; achieving a sustainable end to the conflicts in Darfur and the “Two Areas” of South Kordofan and Blue Nile states; and regional security concerns

Khartoum and Washington signed a five track framework last year leading to normalise bilateral relations and the removal of economic sanctions. In line with this deal, Sudan will allow humanitarian access to the war affected areas in the country.

Washington also proposed a humanitarian plan to provide with medical assistance civilians in the SPLM-N areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Making sense out of South Sudan unprecedented politics 2017-08-05 07:14:38 By Lako Jada Kwajok Before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the world was bipolar regarding political alliances. America was the leading superpower of the Western bloc of nations while (...)

Understanding the natural law 2017-08-04 08:21:09 By Antonio de Pedro Marquina Natural law is expression of love God has for his creatures, for every single one. God does not get out of them, but guarantees his constant help with this natural (...)

Racism in Sudan 2017-08-02 16:02:53 by Salah Shuaib It is a very sensitive topic. But, we should try to constructively address it. Since the priority of our oppositional grounds is to topple the regime, those who engage in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.