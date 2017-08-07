Sudan’s al-Bashir meets Saudi Monarch in Morocco



August 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Monday has met with the Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the latter’s guest residence in the Moroccan city of Tangier.

The Saudi official news agency SPA said the two leaders “exchanged brotherly talks and reviewed relations between the two brotherly countries”.

According to the agency, the meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Khalid; Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz; Dr Abdulaziz bin Mohieddin Khoja, the Saudi Ambassador the Kingdom of Morocco; and a number of princes.

The meeting was also attended by Director of the Offices of the Sudanese President Hatem Hassan Bakhit, and the Sudanese Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Suleiman Abdul-Tawab and a number of officials.

The Saudi monarchs used to spend an important part of summer holidays in Morocco, a favoured resort where they invite their friends and royal family members but also meet some leaders to discuss important matters.

Last year, al-Bashir met with Salman in Morocco.

The Sudanese president was in Saudi Arabia nearly two months ago in Jeddah during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sudan severed ties with Iran and provides important military contingents that fight in a Saudi led coalition against the Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In return, Riyadh has pledged to support Sudan’s efforts for the lift of U.S. sanctions and to provide Khartoum with an important financial support for development projects.

However, Sudan declined to cut ties with its other Gulf ally, Qatar, following a rift between the two countries over alleged support to terrorism. Al-Bashir declared his support to the Kuwaiti mediation to end the conflict.

(ST)