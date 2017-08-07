Sudan’s Vice-President to visit Darfur and Kordofan to plan for disarmament campaign

August 6, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Sudan’s Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman Monday would visit Darfur and Kordofan states to discuss ways to develop a plan to collect illegal weapons.

Sudanese vice-president Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman (Photo SUNA)

In press statements, Sunday, the governor of North Darfur state Abdel-Wahid Youssef, said Abdel-Rahman, who chairs the higher committee tasked with the collection of illegal arms in Darfur and Kordofan, would visit El-Fasher on Monday.

He added the committee was formed to collect illegal weapons not only from Darfur and Kordofan but from all Sudan’s states.

According to the governor, Abdel-Rahman would meet with government officials, legislatures, army commanders and traditional leaders in Darfur and Kordofan to develop a plan to collect illegal arms.

Last July, Abel Rahman announced that his government would launch a campaign to collect weapons in Darfur and reorganise the government militias before the end of the year.

In April last year, Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir announced the formation of a national body, Darfur Disarmament Higher Committee, tasked with the collection of illegal arms in the region, adding the campaign will be voluntary in a first phase and then become compulsory.

The disarmament of armed groups and tribesmen is seen as an important step that will create a suitable atmosphere for security and stability in the troubled region.

But the failure to achieve a comprehensive peace delayed its implementation. Also, the tribal conflicts over land ownership and pastures are a second obstacle for the weapon collection.

Last week, the defence minister said they plan to restructure the government militias pointing it is an important step before the disarmament campaign.

He said the army is keen to impose the authority of the state and collect illegal weapons from the residents even if it requires the use of force.

Also, the governor of South Darfur Adam al-Faki Mohamed said his government would start to collect illegal arms from individuals and tribes in early August.

(ST)